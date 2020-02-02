Groundhog Day: The Legend of the Immortal Punxsutawney Phil

Each Groundhog Day, thousands of people gather in Punxsutawney, Penn., To receive the prediction from the beloved Punxsutawney Phil. According to tradition, if Phil sees his shadow coming out of his den, there will be another six weeks of winter. If Phil is not welcomed by his shadow, spring will start early. While Phil’s ability to predict the weather can be considered remarkable, other legends surrounding this mythical creature are almost as far-fetched.

The average lifespan of a groundhog is six to eight years, but according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, there is only one Phil and he has been forecasting weather since 1887. Their website says it is drinking a magical “groundhog punch” every summer at Groundhog Picnic and gains seven years of life with each sip.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club also says that Phil relays his weather forecast to the president of his “Inner Circle” by speaking “Groundhogese”. Phil’s predictions are not premeditated, according to the club, and the special language can only be understood by the current club president.

Perhaps the most unlikely legend in Punxsutawney Phil is the club’s belief that it is always correct in its weather forecast. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, since 1990, Phil has been right only 24% of the time.

Some might say that the mystery of all these legends is what makes Phil a beloved figure. No matter what the evidence, thousands of people will still gather in Punxsutawney to see Phil and receive their (potentially inaccurate) weather forecast.

