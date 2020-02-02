Groundhog from Pennsylvania declares early spring “a certainty” – Boston Herald

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) – The most famous groundhog of Pennsylvania on Sunday said: “Spring will be early, it’s a certainty.”

At dawn on Groundhog Day, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat inner circle revealed the prediction of the cuddly oracle – his 134th, according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Awakened by the singing of the crowd of “Phil!” The groundhog was hoisted in the air for the meeting to hail before it made its decision. He grabbed a handler’s glove when a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come early this year.

The annual event has its origins in a German legend that says that if a hairy rodent casts a shadow on February 2, the winter continues. If not, spring will come early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is predetermined by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a small hill just outside Punxsutawney. That is approximately 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

In the last five years – from 2015 to 2019 – Phil has predicted six times more than three weeks of winter and twice an early spring. According to data from 1887, the Pennsylvanian forecast indicator predicted more than 100 times more winter, making the forecast generally rare this year.

Phil’s prediction was reflected by one of his fellow groundhogs in New York.

At the Staten Island Zoo, school children and elected officials welcomed Sunday morning while a curtain was pulled back into a glass enclosure with the Staten Island Chuck. He did not see his shadow either.