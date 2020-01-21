Group efforts for banks and digital currencies?

divide

divide

divide

divide

And now, for digital currencies, it’s a group effort – among central banks, that is.

So far, exploration and reflection on digital currencies – which may be released by central bank systems to put Fiat in digital form – has been done from country to country.

But as reported on Tuesday (January 21), at least some of these central banks are joining a group that will explore ways and means of issuing digital central bank currencies (CBDC).

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Bank of England, some details were released: the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank (ECB), Sveriges Riksbank and the Swiss National Bank together with the bank founded the group for International Settlements (BIS) – and the focus will be on potential use cases within the home countries of these banks.

As noted in the press release, the joint effort will target “economic, functional and technical design decisions, including cross-border interoperability. and sharing knowledge about emerging technologies. It will coordinate closely with the relevant institutions and forums, particularly the Financial Stability Board and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures. “

The group is jointly managed by the Bank of England’s Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe and former ECB officer Benoit Coeure, who heads the BIS Innovation Hub.

It is interesting to note that the group does not include the Chinese central bank, which is generally thought to be about to launch a digital version of the yuan, or Australia, which, as noted here, makes wholesale payments (ie, between banks) examined) is done by CBDC. The US Federal Reserve is also missing from the list.

What underpins a group effort is …

The specter of Libra is there, of course, although it should be noted that the cryptocurrency supported by Facebook and consortia is still stumbling blocks. In the recent news, as Bloomberg reports, the Swiss authorities have stated that they cannot approve crypto in its current form.

According to the news agency, Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said in an interview with a Swiss broadcasting company that the Libra in its current form “failed” – also because, as Bloomberg said, the “currency basket” that would not support the Libra from those Banks that issue these currencies have been approved.

The Libra has at least prompted central banks to think about how digital currencies could evolve to keep up with their own dominance in their respective countries and on the world stage.

More immediate could be the advent of China’s digital currency, in which this nation said it had developed a design for its digital offering. Similar to other central bank roadmaps, China would first pass on its digital yuan to commercial banks and then to its customers and individual customers via digital wallets. Interestingly, the Bank of England’s announcement appears to be an official sign that Britain is joining the CBDC dispute. Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, said in the past that a digital alternative offered worldwide could question the dominance of the dollar as a reserve currency.

“By reducing the US’s impact on the global financial cycle, this would help reduce volatility in capital flows to emerging markets,” Carney said in a speech in August.

Could these central banks’ combined efforts help create exactly the “basket” the Libra is looking for (for their own use)? Could the collaboration be aimed at agreeing the conditions of competition with China? Think of Tuesday’s announcement as the starting signal for a race that has just started.

