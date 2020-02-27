[group-gb-/-senior-aba-winner-jordan-reynolds-turns-professional-with-mtk-international]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

MTK World wide is delighted to validate the signing of massively talented Jordan Reynolds as he turns professional.

‘The Wanderer’ joins the paid out ranks obtaining earned Staff GB choice and grew to become Senior ABA winner, GB Ideal of Britain winner, won numerous nationwide titles and 7 London crowns – earning a name as one particular of the most promising fighters in the country.

Now as he ends his newbie times with a record of 90 wins from 102 fights and begins preparations for his expert debut under coach Peter Taylor, Reynolds is eager to get started out.

Reynolds claimed: “I’m ready to go. I’ve accomplished my apprenticeship as an newbie and I’m all set for a new chapter in my profession. I want to make my debut as shortly as probable.

“I feel I have often been suited to the pro match. Rising up in the amateurs, everybody often explained to me I should really flip professional but I trapped it out on the Olympic workforce to study and journey the earth.

“Now I’ve obtained the resources, I’m all set to take the professional activity on. I’ve branded myself a little bit in a different way – I was born in the improper era. I really like a little bit of a sing-track and a bit of Elvis Presley!

“I do the jiving and the lindy-hop, a bit of 1920s Charleston. Give me a handful of fights and make me glance great and then I’m there on Strictly Occur Dancing!”

MTK World-wide Expert Enhancement Coordinator Jamie Conlan extra: “This is a truly elite signing. Novice pedigrees really do not come a lot more amazing than Jordan’s but the most enjoyable point is that his model is a lot more suited to the qualified recreation.

“We’re thrilled to carry him on board and all people is searching forward to his debut. He’s the full package deal mainly because he’s a great fighter in the ring and a big character out of it. This journey is heading to be a great deal of enjoyable.”

News of Reynolds’ debut will be announced in owing study course.