Group of boys armed with gun causes unrest outside Loughton School

Police went down to a secondary school after a group of boys were seen outside with a gun.

Staff at Debden Park High School in Loughton dialed 999 at 3:20 p.m. on Friday January 17 after the group started “causing trouble.”

Essex police officers arrived and searched the area.

It is not believed at this stage that arrests have been made.

An Essex police spokesperson told EssexLive: “We received a call from Debden Park High School shortly after 3:20 pm to report that a group of boys were causing trouble outside the school. and could be armed with a weapon.

“The officers remain on the scene and conduct a thorough search of the area.”

Debden Park Secondary School said the incident did not involve school students.

In a statement, the school said, “We can confirm that there was an incident outside the school this afternoon involving people unknown to the school.

“The police were called and no one was injured.”

.