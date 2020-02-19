[group-of-five-cyclists-hurt-just-after-motor-vehicle-ploughs-into-them]

A group of five cyclists have been rushed to hospital following a motor vehicle ploughed into them on a hectic road in Townsville.

All of the cyclists have been hospitalised pursuing the incident, with two in a really serious ailment and a few stable. The driver of the auto stays at big and police suspect the automobile might be stolen.

The team had been using on Dalrymple Road in Mount Louisa before 6am right now when a automobile collided with them.

Five cyclists were hurt in the crash, and stunning photographs showed their crumpled bicycles remaining on the roadside.

Queensland Police continue to be on the scene and are examining the predicament. Police have not still positioned the auto or driver included in the crash and are assessing regardless of whether the auto was stolen, a spokesman for Queensland Police advised news.com.au.

The cyclists have been taken care of at the scene by the Queensland Ambulance Company, who explained the car collided with the riding team just following five.40am today.

The victims involve a woman in her 50s who suffered a leg personal injury, who is in a major situation a feminine in her 40s with leg and pelvic accidents in a really serious ailment a male in his 50s with a back again harm in a secure issue a male in his 30s, also with a back harm in a secure situation and a woman in her 50s with insignificant injuries, a spokesman for Queensland Ambulance Assistance advised information.com.au.

Dalrymple Street continues to be closed in both equally directions in Mount Louisa.