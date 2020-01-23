Group of Republican State AG supports Trump’s impeachment proceedings

WASHINGTON (WKRN) – Impeachment officials from the Democratic House said before the Senate Wednesday why the 45th President of the United States should be removed from office.

US representative Adam Schiff, D-CA, took the lead.

President Trump called for foreign interference in our democratic elections and abused the power of his office. And when he was arrested, he used the powers of that office to prevent him from investigating his own wrongdoing. “

The managers detailed what they described as the President’s corrupt scheme and used President Trump’s own words against him.

“Likewise, China should initiate an investigation into Bidens, because what happened in China is as bad as what happened in Ukraine.”

Republicans, such as Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, continue to defend the president.

“Large parts of the political establishment in Washington think the American people are idiots. They think that the American people are not smart enough to elect a president. “

Outside the trial, a group of Republican attorneys general urged the senators to reject the impeachment articles.

“As a prosecutor, I would have been ashamed to bring such a case before a jury without evidence and without facts. I would have expected to lose immediately and maybe even be laughed at. “

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined 20 other legal opinions describing the impeachment process as “inadequate” and “factually inaccurate”.

However, House impeachers will continue to argue about the case for the next three days before the Senators learn of the President’s defense team.