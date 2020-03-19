Group phone calls for Bursa Malaysia suspension to defend market place amid coronavirus pandemic | Funds

Without having evasive motion in area instantly, the impact of Covid-19 on the stock market would be catastrophic and probably even travel the FBM KLCI down below the 1,000 mark, ASCM’s chairman Datuk Azman Manaf mentioned.― Photograph by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Affiliation of Stockbroking Firms of Malaysia (ASCM) has called for Bursa Malaysia to be suspended in line with the the latest Motion Handle Buy declared by the federal government amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its chairman Datuk Azman Manaf claimed the transfer would secure the industry from significant destruction that might take a ten years to heal.

“Such a disaster will definitely have an effect on the countrywide economic system in the worst possible way.

“Banks will carry a substantial amount of money of non-doing loans and community stated businesses would see incredible erosion of marketplace capitalisation, while brokers will have big contra losses and thousands of retail traders will practical experience personal bankruptcy,” he cautioned.

He opined that with the suspension of Bursa Malaysia, all individuals of the stock industry this sort of as investors, brokers, financial investment bankers, fund managers and pension cash like Staff Provident Fund, Lembaga Urusan Tabung Haji, Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera and Permodalan Nasional Bhd, would be in a position to utilise the time and rest to re-engineer their strategic and trading portfolios, as well as prevent liquidation of accounts and pressure promoting of leveraged accounts.

“The closing of FBM KLCI at 1,239.01 points on Wednesday confirmed that it had retraced by a lot more than 28 for each cent from the conclusion of December 2019, which stood at 1,588.76 factors,” he explained, stressing that market place individuals experienced by now endured two major occasions not long ago, namely the transform of authorities and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Inventory exchanges all around the earth have plummeted, the worst being Wall Street, he pointed out.

He further more stressed that the Malaysian inventory current market experienced also professional a 23 for each cent drop in marketplace capitalisation from RM1.04 trillion on Dec 31, 2019 to RM804.63 billion on March 18, 2020.

On Tuesday, the Philippines suspended its inventory exchange, turning into the to start with nation to do so in reaction to the widening pandemic.

The suspension buy in the Philippines was referred to as right after inventory marketplaces and oil charges went into freefall subsequent the failure by the country’s central lender to dampen investors’ fears with clean stimulus measures. — Bernama