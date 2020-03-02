groups-retains-protest-exterior-san-bernardino-town-hall-amid-mayor-harassment-claims

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) — Protesters collected in front of San Bernardino Metropolis Hall in a polarizing scenario involving alleged sexual harassment and illegal finance exercise at the hands of Mayor John Valdivia.

Protesters on each sides were chanting in support or against the mayor’s reported harassment and bullying. Valdivia is also accused of failing to report contributions and employing town time and methods to increase campaign money.

People in guidance of Valdivia shouted, “Hell, no, the mayor will not go!”

Though a group of adult males and females in assistance of the accusers rebutted, “You go do the job for mayor. Let’s see how you feel!”

“He would consistently yell and notify me I was not higher operating,” Don Smith, a current personnel, reported about his knowledge operating for the mayor.

Smith took some time off of do the job following his grandmother handed absent.

“He instructed me I really don’t give a if somebody in your relatives dies, you will need to be at do the job,” Smith claimed.

A previous personnel, Alissa Payne, also claimed her experiences when she worked for the mayor.

“Little by little but absolutely the advancements would arrive,” Payne stated.

Payne noted not only did the mayor try out to get her drunk, but he also allegedly touched her inappropriately. When Payne no longer operates for the mayor, she still feels nervous for the properly-remaining of her loved ones because she still lives and functions in the metropolis.

“I am just concerned. I don’t want to be retaliated towards,” Payne said.

Supporters of the mayor also gathered exterior San Bernardino Town Hall to argue in the mayor’s protection.

Supporter Paul Sanborn mentioned that the accusers could not be lying, but they also may well not be the appropriate in good shape for the career both.

“They’ve under no circumstances been taught how to perform if you have an understanding of me, you give them some thing to do, it isn’t going to get performed now or tomorrow, it winds up at the finish of the 7 days,” Sanborn reported.

Other supporters declare Valdivia will assist the town out of bankruptcy, which the metropolis has reported to have recovered from in 2017.

In a statement, Valdivia declined to comment on the issue right until the city completes its very own investigation.