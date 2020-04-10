Groups used to serve desperately poor nations are now helping the United States.

In Santa Barbara, charygrade chug at the warehouse of Direct Rescue, unrestrained talk of much-needed medical equipment in waiting FedEx trucks. Normally these gloves, masks and medicines would go to desperately poor clinics in Haiti or Sudan, but now they’re racing at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California and the Robert Wood Johnson Hospitals in New Jersey.

Direct Rescue is just one of several U.S. charities traditionally operating in war-torn countries and natural disasters that are sending humanitarian aid to some of the wealthiest communities in America to help manage coronavirus pandemics.

“We are responding to the biggest needs that are not being met,” said Relief Director CEO Thomas Tighe.

It is organizing theft of materials directly from the group’s own manufacturers in China at the Santa Barbara warehouse, and also coordinating shipments from other producers around the world. After spending two decades in disaster relief, Tighe is in the midst of an emergency.

Doctors of medical charity without medical borders have spent several months in coronaviruses around the world and are now trying to save lives just down the street from their New York offices. The group is supporting soup kitchens, setting up hand-washing stations, and training local officials how to prevent the spread of infection. The International Samaritan Value builds a 14-storey field hospital and an intensive care center in Central Park.

International aid groups are supporting the American health care system by showing how dire the domestic needs are, and how lacking the federal response has been.

Evelyn Brodkin, a political scientist and professor at the University of Chicago, said: “We see nonprofit profits that traditionally help weak governments come to replace our national government.” “We’re lucky they are here. But it tells you something about the abdication of the federal role in this crisis.”

EZE-related tests have hampered efforts to keep the spread of viruses’, and the government has been late to respond to critical shortcomings as imports of outdated medical equipment.

“Clearly, we kept flat-footed,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard University’s College of Health. “The fact that resources from these organizations are coming to the U.S. is, on one hand, useful to Americans, but pathetic in terms of what it says about American reaction.”

President Donald Trump, by contrast, said the administration did a “really good job” responding to the outbreak.

————

CARE, a 75-year-old humanitarian group, is sending relief packages to medical workers, caregivers and people in need.

“CARE has never been released in the United States before now, but this pandemic has meant a scale up in our response internationally and here at home as well,” said CEO Michelle Nunn.

Child Care, meanwhile, is distributing help to all five of its hubs across the country.

Experts say that charities cannot replace a coordinated national response. But they are trying.

For the first time, MedShare, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that repacks surplus medical supplies and sends them to clinics around the world, is delivering protective gear to major U.S. hospitals including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

“It’s very rare, but there is a clear need and we want to help,” said Nancy Hunter.

Still, hospitals across the country are running short of supplies, and have ration gear such as masks and gowns, a common practice in medical facilities in less stable countries.

Dr. Rasha Khoury, who has been on surgical missions to Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Cote d’Ivoire, Iraq and spent more than a year in Afghanistan as a member of Doctor Without Borders, is back in her regular job in a Bronx , New York. , hospital. But he was using lessons learned from his overseas experiences every day.

“This is the first time I’ve ever felt a parallel between my work in delicate situations and my work here in the United States,” he said.

Abroad, for example, he gets a N95 mask every two weeks, so he’s accustomed to protective equipment rations. In humanitarian medicine, he said, he quickly trained specialists to practice unused medicine areas. High patient volumes, blood shortages and crisis teams are all familiar challenges.

And he worries that if New York, one of the world’s most resource-intensive healthcare systems, is struggling to get what it needs to care for COVID-19 patients, then infection control, triage and providing basic care they will all have. that much more of a crisis in poor countries.

Dr. Jean Fritz Jacques, a general surgeon in Haiti who heads the Mission Healing Arts Clinic, is supporting the worst.

His country is fully prepared for the pandemic, and is looking at US-based donors to donate to US institutions. In Haiti, private hospitals are closed for lack of supplies and equipment, and public hospitals are not ready, he said.

“We’re just praying that the mess won’t happen,” Jacques said.