Groups want to reach the hard-to-count residents of the city in the 2020 Census: “If there is an undervaluation, that voice is lost”

Grace Chan stood in the middle of a bustling Bridgeport coffee shop flanked by three others. They did not pack coffee, but instead passed clipboards with maps of the area that they could soon explore.

For months, the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community walked city blocks and knocked on doors to alert residents of the importance of the upcoming 2020 census in the US.

On April 1, the Census Bureau will start with a ten-year number of staff from the entire population of the country. Chan, the coalition director, hopes that their basic work can raise awareness about the importance of the census.

The results of that census will determine how the federal funds are distributed, the number of seats that a state has in the House of Representatives, the re-establishment of congress districts and the number of voters of a state for the next 10 years.

What happens if the Census Bureau is wrong? A miscarriage will cause disaster in cities and towns that have too few resources in Illinois, Chan said.

At the center of those fears are what the agency regards as “hard-to-count populations” – people who are concerned about the desk will knock on their door and therefore will not be added.

The “hard-to-count” population in Chicago is estimated to be around 1.3 million people concentrated in low-income communities such as Austin, Humboldt Park, South Shore, Chicago Lawn, Little Village, North Lawndale and West Englewood.

More than 372,000 people in those seven neighborhoods alone are at risk of not being counted, according to census estimates.

There is no reason why it is difficult to get an accurate count, but language barriers and distrust of the federal government are high on the list.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced in October that the city would work on an accurate count by spending $ 2.7 million – about $ 2 for every hard-to-count resident. Lightfoot also urged business leaders in Chicago to match the $ 500,000 that the city uses to fund community organizations working on outreach.

The city’s goal of a 75% response rate for this count is ambitious compared to the 66% response rate 10 years ago – the worst of the big cities.

Maricela García reads Yennya Segura’s daughter to Gads Hill Center in October 2019. Her organization works to inform people about the 2020 census. Manny Ramos / Sun-Times

Illinois is expected to lose one conference chair because of population loss; an undervalue of only 1% could cost the state a second seat.

It also influences the financing of federal programs such as Highway Planning and Construction, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Section 8 Housing and Head Start that depend on the ten-year censuses.

“We know our community will benefit from having a political voice, and if there is an undervaluation, that voice is lost,” said Kareem Butler, the 2020 Census policy coordinator of the Chicago Urban League. “Infrastructure is already something that is exhausted in these areas and without adequate funding it will get worse over the next 10 years.”

The counting is usually done online for the first time, but the counters are sent to find people who do not respond. The purpose of a digital census is to make it simpler and more accessible, but reliable internet access is not universal.

“There is a question of internet access in the African-American community, and this raises socio-economic questions about who has access to the internet?” Said Butler.

About 12% of households living in communities that are difficult to count do not have an Internet subscription or use an outdated dial-up connection, according to census data.

Butler said the organization sees the 2020 census as a way to improve conditions in already divested neighborhoods. For more than a century the Urban League has been working on “economic, educational and social progress” for African-Americans in the city.

It has invested in the transformation of its offices at 4510 S. Michigan Ave. to a “census center” where people can use computers to complete the census form.

“We also want to make sure that we are an information hub so that people feel comfortable asking us questions,” Butler said.

Why are people afraid of the Census 2020?

A count under count is not just a matter of accessibility. It is also driven by fear, said Maricela García, CEO of Gads Hill Center.

People often mistakenly believe that their personal information will be shared when they complete the census. This misconception is fueled by the harsh immigration policy of the Trump government and the unsuccessful attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, she said.

Grace Chan, left, and Michelle Gan knocked on houses in Bridgeport to tell residents about the upcoming 2020 census. Manny Ramos / Sun-Times

That fear persists, despite the fact that the US Supreme Court is blocking the citizenship question from the appearance of censuses.

“People do not believe that the government will really maintain that their data is confidential and that they will not share it with other agencies,” García said. “Many families do not trust the government today, and that is a legitimate concern.”

García said her organization focuses on assuring people that their information will not be shared with other federal agencies such as US immigration and customs enforcement.

“Our organization focuses on bringing the resources to build for the future in the communities we serve,” said Garcia. “Without the resources allocated through a correct count, this is harder to achieve.”

Gads Hill Center, 4255 S. Archer Ave., will also serve as a center for census in 2020.

Butler of the Urban League said that the skepticism of the census comes from a “real place of fear and cynicism.” Groups must acknowledge people’s fears and reassure them that the 2020 census is safe.

First, those who deal with legal battles may be concerned about the census. They can also be afraid that their information is shared with landlords.

“People do not want to be kicked out of their apartment because they mention someone in their census who is not in the rent of their apartment,” Butler says. “We must take the time and assure them that their information will not be shared with their landlord or employer.”

It is also about being honest about the importance of the census.

“The census is not a broad or broad solution to every problem in every community,” Butler said. “But it’s part of what the next 10 years will help to secure progress, and that’s what we have to remind people.”

Manny Ramos is a member of the Corps in Report for America, a non-profit journalistic program aimed at better informing the Sun Times about issues that affect the south and west of Chicago.