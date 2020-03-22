Growing complaints that coronavirus-related prices are rising despite the threat of prosecution

Despite warning from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that the Chinese coronavirus-related price reduction was being pursued, over 300 complaints have been filed as of Friday.

“Any person or company selling property must be aware that the law prohibits them from participating in price reduction if they reasonably increase the cost of necessary supplies at any time during a stated disaster,” said Attorney General Paxton in a statement dated March 13. “My office will work aggressively to prevent disaster scams and is willing to pursue any priceless price fortune-teller who looks for security and supplies.”

Despite this warning, complaints about price reduction are mounting in the AG’s office, according to Jason Meza, director of the San Antonio Regional Best Business Office, at KSAT12. Meza told the local news outlet that his organization has also received complaints.

During a disaster statement, such as that issued by President Donald Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Attorney General has the authority and responsibility to apply price laws. The Texas Misleading Business Practices Act provides for a penalty of up to $ 10,000 per violation. This web site raises to $ 250,000 per incident if the victims are older, according to the AG’s website. Attorney General Paxton encourages those who may be the victim of unscrupulous sellers to call 800-621-0508 or file a complaint online.

Most of the complaints are from the sale of toilet paper, bottled water and hand sanitizer, the Dallas Morning News reported. These products have been on offer since the start of panic shopping in recent weeks. Most of the complaints have been filed in the Dallas and Houston metropolitan areas, the newspaper reported.

Bob Price serves as the Associate Editor and Lead News Contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist at Fox 26 Houston What’s Your Point? Talk on Sunday morning. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.