Grubhub Chief Open for deals, but none on the table

GrubHub CEO Matt Maloney denied rumors that the company was going to sell, but said he was open to a merger despite no recent offers, according to the New York Post.

When the Wall Street Journal reported about two weeks ago that Grubhub was potentially selling, the company’s share price rose 17 percent. There was interest from large grocers, including Walmart. However, the company shot down the rumors and its share price fell 8 percent. Maloney said reporters “barked at the wrong tree.”

Maloney said that he believed that the food shipping room should be consolidated this year, but that he had not received any takeover bids for Grubhub.

While Grubhub and DoorDash are the largest companies in the market, competitors such as Postmates, Uber Eats and Google are also vying for marketplaces.

“The industry is just around the corner,” Maloney told CNBC.

Uber recently sold its Indian delivery business to Zomato and acquired a 10 percent stake in the company.

In other news, Grubhub recently launched the Ultimate workflow system to make it easier to pre-order. “Diners expect pre-pickup to be made easier by the busy rush hour crowds and morning coffee or lunch, but currently they can only enjoy this convenience in large QSRs [fast food restaurants],” said Maloney. “Ultimate is now giving restaurants of all sizes the ability to please guests with a simple, digital pickup experience.”

Ultimate technology consists of four components. There is a heads-up customer display that shows order estimates in real time, a POS that is integrated directly into the Grubhub apps, a kitchen display system and a self-ordering kiosk in the store.

