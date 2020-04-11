Grudges and personal taunts escalating gang violence in Drogheda

Last Saturday afternoon, just hours after the murder of Robbie Lawlor (36) in Belfast, a group of young men dressed in tracksuits and drinking beer and vodka gathered to cheer in the garden before d ‘a house in north Dublin.

The Darndale scene was filmed by one of the group members on a phone and broadcast with other videos of different people celebrating the murder of Lawlor. These were, according to Gardaí, intended to taunt the dead’s associates and had frightening similarities to the actions that fueled the Limerick gang feud almost two decades ago.

When Kieran Keane (36), a major drug trafficker from Limerick, was gunned down in Drombana, Co Limerick on January 29, 2003, similar celebrations were held as part of a feud that resulted in up to 20 murders .

PSNI officers hold the cordon on Sunday at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne district of the city where Robbie Lawlor was shot on Saturday April 4. Photography: Stephen Davison

The Limerick quarrel may not be over, but the dynamics of this ten-year wave of violence are repeated in the quarrel of Drogheda, of which Lawlor is the last victim. In addition, there is evidence that elements of the McCarthy-Dundon gang who were at the center of Limerick’s violence are now involved in the Drogheda feud.

Lawlor was shot dead just before noon last Saturday outside a house in Ardoyne, north of Belfast, either as part of the Drogheda feud, Gardaí said, or because of a drug debt owed to him by Belfast criminals; or maybe a combination of the two.

The precise motive may take some time to emerge, but his assassination will have a very significant impact on the feud of Drogheda, just like the murder of Keane in Limerick almost two decades ago. The similarities between the two quarrels do not stop there.

The unilateral quarrel

Although dubbed Limerick’s “feud”, the gun killings in Limerick took the form of the McCarthy-Dundon gang, which attacked its rivals and those who dared to challenge them; an attack of violence by the gang rather than a quarrel. Evidence has accumulated in recent months suggesting that gang violence based in Drogheda goes in the same direction.

Lawlor (36) was originally from north Dublin but had lived in Laytown, Co Meath for a period and was involved in the drug scene in the north east, with his brother-in-law Richard Carberry.

Lawlor seems to have become convinced that 17-year-old helped Carberry’s murder in some way

When the feud broke out almost two years ago, the Lawlor gang and Carberry lined up to gain the upper hand, carrying out a series of gun attacks that injured but did not kill his people. rivals. However, when a prominent criminal, lined up on the “losing side” of the feud, returned to the northeast of the country last year, the trend turned.

The man is suspected of three gun killings prior to the feud. His reappearance after a period of absence was followed by the shooting death of Keith Branigan in a trailer park in Co Louth last August and the shooting death of Richard Carberry outside his home in Bettystown, Co Meath, in November latest.

Lawlor, who was released from prison late last year after escaping a conviction on serious charges, intended to take revenge for the murder of his brother-in-law. He was the main suspect in the murder and dismemberment in January of Drogheda’s teenager, Keane Mulready-Woods.

Lawlor appears to have become convinced that the 17-year-old had helped Carberry’s murder in one way or another. With Lawlor now dead, an important quarrel figure who had previously been on the back foot was removed from the dispute. Other prominent figures on this side should also be imprisoned for some of the first quarrel attacks, a situation which would open the way for the opposing gang to attack its rivals at will, as the McCarthy-Dundons did for so long in Limerick .

External influences

Dissident Republicans supplied guns to gangs involved in the Limerick violence, and gang criminals in Dublin and the United Kingdom were hired by the McCarthy-Dundons to commit murders. The result was a mix of complicated and unpredictable violence that was often well planned and very difficult to investigate – the perpetrators are often not on the Garda radar and have no connection to the victims.

It now appears what remains of the McCarthy-Dundon gang, which is not much, was working with Robbie Lawlor. One of the gang members and his 17-year-old relative, along with their partner outside of the jurisdiction, traveled to Belfast with Lawlor, apparently to enforce a large drug debt in Ardoyne last Saturday. Instead, Lawlor was shot.

Keane Mulready-Woods, 17, of Drogheda, whose dismembered remains were found in Dublin. Document to distribute: Fil Garda / PA

Lawlor suspected of murdering several people, some of those murders more than ten years ago

The presence of Limerick’s men in Belfast with Lawlor has revealed their involvement with him and this most certainly involves them in the Drogheda dispute. Lawlor’s side will suspect that they have put it in place. If they have not done so, the opposing party will consider them as Lawlor’s allies.

Aside from the McCarthy-Dundons, Dublin criminals are now involved in the Drogheda feud.

Lawlor was suspected of having murdered several people, some of whom had been killed over ten years ago. One of the murders was that of Ken Finn (36) in Darndale, north Dublin, two years ago.

Finn was an alleged gunman who worked for a major criminal figure in a bourgeois suburb of Dublin. This gang leader wanted to kill Lawlor for revenge on the deadly attack on Finn, and Gardaí believes that the Dubliner will remain involved in the Drogheda feud, helping the stronger party attack Lawlor’s associates.

His continued involvement in the Drogheda dispute would be inflammatory, as he organized several murders, including that of the dissident Republican leader in Dublin Alan Ryan (32) in Dublin in 2012.

Personal grudges

Shortly after Robbie Lawlor’s release late last year, he met a group of teenage street criminals in Dublin, one of whom recorded the meeting on his phone. The teenagers taunted Lawlor and the person who recorded the incident fell on Lawlor with a punch.

In response, he removed his sports bag from his shoulder in order to take the young men. When he did, his bag was stolen and a new pair of flip flops was taken. In the weeks that followed, the young men wore the flip-flops and photographed themselves wearing them in different places, sending photos of those involved in the Drogheda feud to taunt Lawlor.

This exasperated him, and when the dismembered members of Keane Mulready-Woods (17) were found in a bag in Coolock, north of Dublin in January, his killers had placed a pair of flip-flops in the bag. Gardaí thinks that Lawlor did this as a scary message to those who attacked him.

Detectives saw the incident as an example of the petty and personal motivations behind much of the violence in Drogheda’s vendetta. The videos which were broadcast last weekend of various people celebrating the murder of Lawlor were, according to Gardaí, intended to taunt his associates and it is feared that they will not make any more shootings.

The violence in Limerick was locked into the same pattern: perceived violence against members of the McCarthy-Dundon gang or their family members often resulting in brutal attacks. In some cases, in Limerick, when the partners of the main criminals met on the street by chance, they fought, exacerbating tensions again.

While personal grudges are often at the center of gang conflict, the taunts that fueled Limerick’s violence were notable. Drogheda’s violence is similar, with technological advances now allowing those involved to record their taunts. These included phone calls to rivals after attacks with those involved in the dissemination of images, photographs and sound via messaging applications.

These often appear very quickly publicly, ensuring a constant growth of intense hatred between rival factions.

Family ties

In the quarrels of Drogheda and Limerick, families occupy an important place in the violence. This leads to tight groups at the center of rival gangs who are fiercely loyal to each other. Very few of those involved have ever spoken to Garda as it would mean betraying their own family. And the criminals involved will make extraordinary efforts to ensure that a rival does not win over another gang member who doubles as a parent.

All of these factors make family gangs extremely difficult to break down from a police perspective. The Kinahan cartel, the Hutch faction, the Crumlin-Drimnagh feud, the Westies at Blanchardstown and their rivals, as well as the McCarthy-Dundons and Keane-Collopy factions in Limerick are just a few of the family-related criminal networks in their center – although most family members of the main criminals are not involved in the crime.

With at least three men slaughtered in the Drogheda quarrel to date (four if the murder of Robbie Lawlor is later confirmed to be linked to the quarrel), this dispute is already settled. With sets of brothers involved on both sides, the strength of the two groups will require sustained effort on the part of the Garda to degrade.

In numerous trials that have led to the imprisonment of key figures in the Limerick quarrel, the technical evidence gathered through contact with mobile phones has proven essential. With gang criminals now more tech savvy, the Drogheda feud could prove to be much more difficult to resolve.