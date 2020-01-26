GSDF, U.S. Marines start joint drilling in snow-covered Hokkaido

ENIWA, HOKKAIDO – The Ground Self Defense Forces and the U.S. Marine Corps held a ceremony on Sunday to celebrate joint exercises in Hokkaido.

Drilling began last Wednesday and continues through February 8. Two of the Marine Corps’ Osprey Tilt-rotor transport planes, which are based at Futenma, a U.S. Marine Corps flight base in Okinawa, are scheduled to fly to Hokkaido on Monday to participate in the exercises.

It is the second time that Ospreys is participating in joint exercises between Japan and the United States in Hokkaido. The first holes of this type were drilled in August 2017. It is the first time that the prefecture is drilling in winter in Japan [USA] with the participation of the osprey.

The ongoing joint exercises are among the largest in Japan, bringing together approximately 1,600 GSDF members and approximately 2,500 U.S. Marines.

“The long-term exercises that use the foundation of Hokkaido, a large prefecture, take place in difficult conditions in the cold, snow-covered region. Maj. Gen. Mikio Kose, head of the 5th Brigade of the GSDF, said at the ceremony that took place in the GSDF Minamieniwa camp in the city of Eniwa, southeast of Sapporo.

Colonel Jason Perry, commander of the 3rd Marine Division’s 4th Marine Regiment, said he was looking forward to opportunities to improve the Marine Corps’ expertise in winter operations.

The exercises are to be carried out at four locations in Hokkaido. During the exercise, participants practice combat shooting and moving personnel and equipment between locations by air.