GST 10,077 new registrants process 7,876 repayment requests in 10 days off

New Delhi: The GST said on Sunday that tax officials had processed more than 10,000 new registrations and about 8,000 refund requests in the first 10 days of the lock until April 3, via the VPN.

In a statement, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) said it had enabled tax officials from different states and territories of the Union (UT) to access their office during the lock-in period and request secure network access. They provide an office.

As of March 31, 2020, GSTN had activated 1,748 tax officials from 18 states / UTs to access the office via VPN, a secure way to access the administrative network.

This is in addition to the three hill modes that are currently connected to the GST system using VPN.

“A total of 20,273 registration cases were processed during the first 10 days of the lock, from March 25 to April 3, 2020. This includes 10,077 new registration cases, 3,377 nuclear modifications, and 3,000. And 84 cases have been canceled by the program, 1,966 have been canceled by suo moto and 1,069 have been canceled, ”GSTN said.

“Similarly, 7,876 refunds have been processed during this period,” he added.

The government announced that a 21-day dependency across the country, starting March 25, would contain the outbreak of the virus.

Aside from the 1.23 crore taxpayers, GSTN provides 29 technology services in the United States / UT to implement GST.

For these states and UTs, GSTN offers office programs such as Registration Program Processing, Payment Program Review, Audit, Evaluation, Review, among others for all its tax officials, with the front interface used by Taxpayers – GST portal.

Immediately after the announcement of the lock, GSTN provided safe access to all of these states to access its officers remotely.

“VPNs help officers avoid delays that can occur if cases are not handled when cases are closed,” the VPN said. “By providing automatic approval of programs, if approved by the tax officer on a regular basis.” “If not processed, officers want GSTN to do it manually to prevent any complications in the future.”

