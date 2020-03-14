GST Council Raises Mobile Phone Tax from 12% to 18%, Sitharaman Says – India News

Mobile phones are poised to be expensive after the switchboard decided to raise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on mobile phones to 18% from the current 12%. The decision was made during the 39th GST Council meeting held on Saturday in New Delhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting and was attended by the Ministers of Finance of the State and UT and senior officials from the centers and states.

“It was unanimously decided to raise GST on mobile phones due to inversion,” she announced at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

Although the duty charged on mobile phones is currently 12%, some of its components have attracted a duty of 18%.

Agencies reported earlier this week that the GST Council may end up streamlining tax rates for five sectors, including mobile phones, footwear and textiles.

“The decision to abolish the reverse duty structure has been made. Mobile phone manufacturers will have to decide if they want to increase prices. The cost structure implemented has also been a problem for manufacturers,” said a senior finance ministry official.

He added that a 6% increase in BST on mobile devices does not mean that it will translate into a rise in cellphone prices.

Manufactured goods such as fertilizers, cell phones, footwear, renewable energy equipment and artificial yarns attract a BST of 5-12 percent, leading to a reversed duty structure, where GST for finished goods is lower than in customs.

The resulting structure – when the tax on finished goods is lower than the tax on raw materials – requires the government to recover an excess amount.

It was also reported that the council, at its meeting on Saturday, will be able to decide to delay the implementation of the new filing system and return the e-invoice from the previously proposed launch date of April 1st.

The delay, it was alleged, was partly due to ongoing problems on the GST portal which resulted in several complaints from end users. The finance minister is reported to have raised the issue with Infosys, responsible for the ancillary management of the GSTN website.

GST was launched on July 1, 2017 to create a unified tax regime to end complications arising from the need to address over a dozen indirect taxes, including excise taxes and service taxes.

