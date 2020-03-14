GST on mobile phones lifted to 18% from 1 April, MRO products and services for plane slashed to 5%

People today using smartphones | Dhiraj Singh | Bloomberg

New Delhi: The GST Council on Saturday made a decision to enhance GST premiums on mobile telephones to 18 per cent from 12 for each cent with impact from April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained.

The Council also resolved to slash GST on maintenance repair service overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft to 5 per cent rom 12 per cent when the tax rate on handmade and equipment-made matchsticks has been rationalised to 12 for each cent.

The Council in its assembly chaired by the Union finance minister made the decision to waive late price for delayed submitting of once-a-year returns for FY2018, FY2019 by entities with a turnover of less than Rs 2 crore.

The minister also claimed that fascination will be levied on net tax legal responsibility from July 1 for delayed GST payments.

Sitharaman mentioned the GST Council has asked Infosys to deploy far more experienced manpower, boost capacity of components of GST Network to guarantee that the process is glitch-free.

The council has requested Infosys, which has created the GSTN, to offer a far better groomed GSTN process by July 2020, she added.

