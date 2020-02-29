[guan-eng:-momentous-choice-to-protect-people’s-mandate-produced]

DAP secretary-basic Lim Guan Eng posted a image of himself having breakfast with his wife Betty Chiew, Lim Kit Siang and Johor DAP main Liew Chin Tong. — Picture from Twitter @ guanenglim

IPOH, Feb 29 — DAP secretary-basic Lim Guan Eng today stated an critical determination has been designed to safeguard the people’s mandate and nation fascination.

“Having breakfast at Restoran Sri Grand Town PJ after a momentous final decision that protects the people’s mandate n nation’s pursuits. Allow the battle for Malaysia’s soul start out DEMOCRATS Vs KLEPTOCRATS!,” he wrote in his Twitter appropriate immediately after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council introduced that the coalition supports Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prospect to be key minister.

Earlier today Dr Mahathir claimed he has the numbers to be the upcoming key minister of Malaysia, soon after assembly with PH leaders this early morning.

“This morning I experienced a meeting with leaders of Pakatan Harapan. I am now self-confident that I have the numbers required to garner the vast majority aid in the Dewan Rakyat.

“I am hence organized to stand as potential prospect for Primary Minister. This determination will be conveyed to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong,” Dr Mahathir mentioned in a assertion.

The PH presidential council in their statement mentioned the coalition opposes any attempts at a ‘backdoor government’ primarily all those that include kleptocrats and traitors to the lead to, that will damage all efforts for a reformation that have been implemented till now.

“Therefore, in order to defend the wrestle, Pakatan Harapan states its total assist to YAB Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister applicant,” Guan Eng stated, also affirming that it would proceed to protect its manifesto in the 14th typical election (GE14).