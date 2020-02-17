[guan-eng:-sme-digitalisation-would-accelerate-electronic-economy]

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks at the media convention following the launch of a RM500 million matching grant plan for the digitalisation of SMEs in Cyberjaya February 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

CYBERJAYA, Feb 17 — The digitalisation of Malaysia’s financial system would not be attainable without the digitalisation of little and medium enterprises (SMEs) that make up 98.five for every cent of the country’s organizations, claims Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said numerous SMEs, having said that, are not however prepared to be section of this electronic landscape.

“I urge all people specifically SMEs to equip them selves with the digital technologies expertise to empower them to extend and compete in today’s business sector,” he reported in his speech at the launch of a RM500 million matching grant scheme for the digitalisation of SMEs here currently.

Less than this grant scheme, the governing administration will finance 50 for each cent of the price to subscribe to appropriate electronic companies from engineering answer suppliers.

Each and every SME is suitable for a just one-off grant of RM5,000.

To channel these grants, the ministry has appointed Lender Simpanan Malaysia (BSN) as the major enabler in a strategic collaboration among BSN, SME Financial institution Team and the Malaysia Electronic Economic system Corporation (MDEC).

The matching grants are available to the initial 100,000 SMEs that implement to enrich the digitalisation of their business enterprise through electronic solutions which includes electronic stage of sale, human assets payroll/consumer partnership management, digital advertising and marketing, and company resource scheduling/accounting units.

The grant scheme is necessary to increase the contribution of the digital financial system to gross domestic product or service from 18.5 per cent in 2018 to 21 for each cent in 2022, he famous.

To a dilemma, Lim explained the RM500 million allocation is sufficient for the minute, but if the 100,000 SME target is exceeded, the government will review the volume.

There are also other channels such as Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Bhd’s RM3 billion Marketplace Digitalisation Transformation Fund, he pointed out.

In the meantime, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Ramli, who was also present, stated the ministry will start off awareness programmes on the matching grant scheme so that it can be accessed by the 950,000 SMEs nationwide. — Bernama