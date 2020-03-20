Guan Eng suggests analyzed destructive for Covid-19 but under home quarantine right until March 24 | Malaysia

Previous finance minister Lim Guan Eng has analyzed detrimental for Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has confirmed tonight that he has tested unfavorable for Covid-19.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Lim explained that he will, having said that, be under residence quarantine until eventually March 24 on the advice of the Penang Normal Healthcare facility.

He then reiterated to his far more than 561,000 followers the Health and fitness Ministry’s advice all through the Movement Regulate Purchase: “Stay at dwelling! Keep at dwelling!”

The Bagan MP then posted two shots: a person where he can be noticed actively playing football barefoot and an additional of him complicated his son to a recreation of ping pong.

“Playing football barefoot at household like when I was a schoolboy. Also actively playing ping pong with my son,” he tweeted.

Lim’s announcement comes a couple of hours following his father, DAP veteran Lim Package Siang reported he is going through self-quarantine right after testing damaging for Covid-19.

“Tested negative — but in self-quarantine,” the Iskandar Puteri MP advised Malay Mail via a WhatsApp message today.

Both equally males are between numerous DAP members who have been in shut contact with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, who disclosed on March 17 that he experienced examined beneficial for the coronavirus.