Guard Denzel Valentine has finished pretending he is happy with the Bulls

DETROIT – It was a solid piece by Denzel Valentine.

Not only according to his own estimation, but the figures supported it for the first pick in the first round.

He finally escaped from the Jim Boylen doghouse in early December, returned to the rotation and even took the box score into account, with double digits in six of the seven races over a 10-day period. More importantly, in the 12 games Valentine played 10 minutes or more last month, the Bulls won six.

And just like that? Away.

So yes, he is not happy with it. For the first time, he really says that instead of just saying what the organization wants to hear.

“I’m absolutely not happy with it,” Valentine said Saturday. “I am a competitor, I want to play, I want to be productive, I want to help the team win, but that is out of my control, so I am not about to make it happy every day. Of course I am frustrated that I’m not in rotation, but like I said, I can’t control that.

Valentine, who has always been regarded as a tweener between the guard and the forward position since he came from the state of Michigan, was asked if he had used Boylen’s open-door policy and presented his complaints to his coach.

Because it was Boylen who informed Valentine that he was out of rotation just over a week ago, Valentine didn’t see much reason for that.

“He told me a few games ago that I was out of rotation,” said Valentine. “He didn’t really say why. He is the coach and he feels he wants to do that, he can do that, so …”

What Valentine is not yet doing is demanding an exchange.

Valentine is 14th overall chosen in the 2016 NBA concept, Valentine is a limited free agent this summer and sources have indicated that the Bulls see no future with him. If they could catch him in February for someone like a Thaddeus Young – who is not so happy with his minutes – they would seize that opportunity.

Especially if the Bulls continue to fade away in the rankings as they have been.

If he’s moved, that’s one thing for Valentine. But walking around and pouting with the hope that they pull the trigger for a deal is not in his DNA.

“I just have to take it every day,” said Valentine. “I can’t try to think about the future and worry about the future because you never know what’s going to happen. If I am moved or stay here, I am in any case happy to be in the NBA, to live my dream.