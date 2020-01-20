Guard “saved lives” in bar shooting in Kansas City – Boston Herald

By MARGARET STAFFORD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – An armed guard saved several lives when he shot and killed a heavily armed man who opened fire in a line of people waiting to enter a Kansas City, Missouri, bar, killing and injuring one person hit at least 15 others, the Kansas City police chief said Monday.

Police were still trying to determine a motive for late Sunday shooting in the 9ine Ultra Lounge in eastern Kansas City, which created a chaotic scene because hundreds of patrons fled the scene on foot and in cars, police chief Richard Smith said.

“We know that multiple firearms were involved, so we think the guard’s actions certainly saved lives,” said Smith.

The security guard, whose identity was not released, killed Jahron Swift, 29, from Kansas City, police said. The deceased woman was identified as Raeven Parks, 25, from Kansas City. It was not known if there was a connection between Swift and Parks, Smith said.

Smith said the police had received complaints about the club in the past and officers had driven through the parking lot shortly before the shooting and saw nothing suspicious. There was a fault in the line shortly before the shooting, but it was unclear whether the suspect was involved in that confrontation, he said.

The security guard, who is licensed to be a security guard but not an out of service officer, heard the outage from inside the bar and went out and confronted the shooter, Smith said. Police officers have not fired shots at the scene.

Police said that three out of 15 people who were injured were seriously injured, but Smith added that those numbers may change as more witnesses are interviewed. He couldn’t tell if all the injuries were gunshot wounds. It was also unclear Monday what types of firearms were used, but Smith said there was no evidence that anyone other than the suspect shot at the victims.

A Facebook post on the 9ine Ultra Lounge page advertised Sunday night for the “Sold Out Sunday” event, which seemed to be a celebration of the Chiefs of Kansas City. The Chiefs – seen on the event illustrations – beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

The club was on the police radar because of a drive-by shooting in the parking lot about a week ago. Smith said officers also interviewed several people who complained about incidents at the club in the past.

Smith and Mayor Quentin Lucas were both frustrated by the fact that the shooting marred what was otherwise a happy and uplifting day in Kansas City. The shooting also came when Kansas City continues to struggle with a high number of fatal shootings.

“We have a problem in Kansas City,” Lucas said. “We have said a couple of times that it is an epidemic of gun violence. We are losing too many lives, we have shot too many every year. We are continuing our efforts, both at the town hall and at the police, and every agency in Kansas City make sure we stop this problem. “

A lack of witness participation has contributed to the violence of weapons in Kansas City, both officials said. They noticed different theories about what was happening at the club on social media, but few people had called on researchers to offer help.

Smith said the shooting took place despite additional officers and increased security in the region because of the AFC championship game, which attracted visitors from all over the country.

“We want to roll out the red carpet. We want Kansas City to be where they want to go, what they enjoy, and where they had a great time. The violent Achilles heel keeps coming up, “said Smith, who implored citizens to work with authorities to reduce violence in the city.

Two people were also shot and killed at the end of Sunday in an attack outside a bar in San Antonio, Texas. The suspected shooter was still on the loose Monday, the police said.