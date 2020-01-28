Guardiola strives to not upset fans about Etihad’s comments on sport

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City reacts during the Premier League match with Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on January 18th, 2020. – AFP picture

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Pep Guardiola said he had not intended to anger Manchester City fans with comments about the Etihad Stadium crowd for Sunday’s FA Cup duel with Fulham.

39,223 spectators, who clearly fell below the capacity of 55,000, watched the 10-man cottager win 4-0.

After this game, Guardiola said: “The motivation was right and hopefully our fans can come up against United in the next game and fill the stadium.

“It wasn’t full. I do not know why. (Wednesday) gives a chance to return to Wembley. Hopefully they will support us more. “

When the financial requirements of football fans were imposed on him, Guardiola said today: “I understand the fans. It was never my intention to insult them. It’s so nice to have the fans here. I am always grateful for your support.

“Since I got here until the last day, I want to fight to play as best as possible and to see the etihad fully for every game.”

Guardiola is still aware of Manchester United’s threat in tomorrow’s League Cup semi-final after his side were beaten 2-1 in the Premier League earlier this season in Etihad.

“It is Manchester United. You can do it, you did it,” said the city manager, whose team was 3-1 in the lead from the first game at Old Trafford.

“In games like this against incredible teams with an incredible history, they are proud and I know how difficult it will be to reach the final.” – AFP