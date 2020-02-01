Guardiola Talks About Mourinho Before Spurs Meet Man City | Sports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, December 10, 2017. – Action pictures via Reuters

MANCHESTER, February 1 – Pep Guardiola believes that his big rival Jose Mourinho should not be judged on his recent record alone, as the two managers are preparing to face each other again tomorrow.

Tottenham has taken 20 points from 12 Premier League games since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino and remains six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Portuguese joined Spurs a year after being released by Manchester United after Guardiola’s city became the dominant team in England.

Mourinho and Guardiola meet for the 23rd time this weekend when City traveled to Tottenham and told the Catalans that he had respected his rival’s record over a long career in the undergrowth.

“The value of Jose, a manager with a lot of experience and success, cannot be measured by a season or a season and a half,” said Guardiola, whose team is second in the Premier League but 19 points behind Liverpool.

“People who don’t judge his career after 15 or 20 years don’t understand anything.

“The times for managers are up and down, everyone has it. You have seasons with good and bad times, you have to change teams and build things up. “

Spanish rivalry

The rivalry between Mourinho and Guardiola peaked when the Portuguese took command of Real Madrid and the city manager took on archrival Barcelona.

You were responsible for the competing Manchester clubs in 2016.

Things got hot in Spain, although Guardiola insisted that it was never personal and that he admired Mourinho’s record – championships in four countries and two Champions League wins.

“Jose has been there all the time for 15 or 20 years and that has to be respected,” he said.

“It’s the hardest thing to stay long and be there all the time. If you win a lot of titles and it doesn’t, people think, “Ah, it’s not a good thing.”

“The exception in sport is when you win a lot … you lose more than you win.

“Michael Jordan is the best example of that, having won six NBA titles in 15 or 16 seasons, so he lost more than he won and he was the greatest athlete I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Guardiola said Leroy Sane was back in full training with the first team as the German winger worked towards full fitness.

Sane has suffered a cruciate ligament injury since August, which he sustained in the Community Shield against Liverpool in Wembley.

Guardiola gave no date for his return and said “he needs a little more time”.

The City boss could not say whether Sane would still be in the squad next season. FC Bayern supposedly wants to bring him back to Germany.

“The last information I had was that we made an offer to him a long time ago and he didn’t refuse it all the time, so I don’t have any news after that,” he said. – AFP