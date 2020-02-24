[guardiola-wants-gentleman-metropolis-to-present-‘personality’-from-true-madrid]

Manchester City supervisor Pep Guardiola reacts for the duration of the recreation in opposition to West Ham at the Etihand Stadium in Manchester February 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 24 — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a rallying cry to his gamers to present character and struggle to the quite conclude in their Champions League last-16 tie against Actual Madrid.

City, who have not progressed past the semis-finals of Europe’s elite club competitiveness, have been banned by Uefa for the next two seasons next an investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Honest Play guidelines.

They facial area a complicated activity against the 13-situations champions, who they consider on in the to start with leg in Madrid on Wednesday.

“We have to display our personality. I know that my gamers, myself, all the club want to combat right up until the end for this title,” Guardiola explained to reporters adhering to Saturday’s one- Leading League win over Leicester Metropolis.

“It’s the genuine check. The kings of this competitiveness from one crew who aren’t utilized to enjoying these sort of video games significantly, as our ideal general performance was a single semi-ultimate.

“But if you want to do that (earn the title) you have to encounter these teams sooner or later on… you have to defeat Madrid, you have to conquer Barcelona, you have to defeat Bayern Munich. You have to beat the large, significant groups.

“If we’re equipped to do it we’ll be so pleased. If not then up coming time… well, following time I do not know but when we are capable to participate in we are likely to appear again.”

Metropolis, who system to attraction their transfer ban, have not overwhelmed Madrid in four prior meetings in the opposition. — Reuters