Guatemalan President declares alert in third municipality | world

Alejandro Giammattei declared an alarm condition that will also limit the possession of firearms. – Reuters picture

GUATEMALA CITY, January 24 – Guatemala’s new president, Alejandro Giammattei, raised the alarm today in a gang-ridden community on the outskirts of Guatemala City as part of a new crime-fighting strategy.

The regulation restricts certain civil liberties, including outdoor gatherings, in the Villa Nueva community in the southwest of the capital after similar measures have been taken in the communities of Mixco and San Juan Sacatepequez in the west and northwest of Guatemala City.

The restrictions also limit gun ownership and allow security forces to break up unauthorized gatherings or public demonstrations.

In his inaugural address earlier this month, Giammattei promised to present a law that would identify street gangs as terrorist groups.

North Central American countries have some of the highest murder rates in the world. They have fallen sharply in recent years, but street gangs have increasingly turned to extortion and other crimes. – Reuters