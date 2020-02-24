gucci-keep-robbed-on-mag-mile,-continuing-string-of-superior-end-retail-criminal-offense

A Gucci store was robbed by two masked men Monday early morning on the Wonderful Mile, continuing a sample of significant-finish retail robberies on the Close to North Facet this month.

Two male suspects entered the retail outlet, 900 N. Michigan Ave., about 10: 20 a.m. and implied they ended up armed, Chicago police reported.

They produced off with products and ran east throughout Michigan Avenue, law enforcement explained. No one particular is in custody.

The theft proceeds a string of crime at retail stores on the Mag Mile.

Final 7 days, two masked gentlemen robbed a Louis Vuitton across the street and built off with 8 handbags. The goods have been tracked by GPS to Bronzeville, wherever law enforcement located the luggage in a parked car or truck with a popped tire.

That exact working day, five folks have been arrested just after allegedly stealing clothes from an H&M keep a block south. Officers adopted the five suspects to the Pink Line, and arrested them following they ran on to the tracks.

On Feb. 19, law enforcement investigated a attainable crack-in at Neiman Marcus in the 700 block of Michigan Avenue, exactly where a person experienced smashed a display window.