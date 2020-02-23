[gucci-mane-flexes-male-crush-everyday-goals-in-shirtless-ripped-ab-muscles-pics:-“avoid-lazy-+-depressing-people”]

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane is building it tough for anyone to overlook their exercise session targets. The hip-hop veteran went on line this weekend to share a few seems to be at his ripped human body.

Large Details: This weekend, Guwop hit up Instagram with a slideshow of shirtless photos posing in entrance of a huge Dubai pool.

Significant-Important Details: Guwop went to social media this 7 days and shared jaw-dropping appears to be like at his aged self.

Wait, There’s A lot more: Final week, Florida rapper Kodak Black sent a birthday message to the Atlanta indigenous on his 40th born day.

Just before You Go: Gucci’s experience or die wife Keyshia Ka’oir had a concept for him on his particular working day.