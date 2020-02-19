[gucci-mane-gives-everyone-a-blast-from-the-earlier-w/-throwback-pic:-“if-you-really-do-not-know-the-old-me!”]

As seen on SOHH.com – adhere to @sohh @sohhdotcom

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane desires to refresh everyone’s memory. The ripped hip-hop veteran has lit up social media with a super throwback shot of himself.

Large Facts: On Wednesday, Gucci strike up Instagram with a scarce pic of him from the early 2010’s.

High-Key Aspects: Guwop went to Twitter Tuesday and shared a jaw-dropping seem at his old self compared to how he’s flexing in 2020.

Wait, There is Additional: Past week, Florida rapper Kodak Black despatched a birthday message to the Atlanta indigenous on his 40th born working day.

Right before You Go: Gucci’s trip or die spouse Keyshia Ka’oir had a message for him on his unique day.