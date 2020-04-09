Gucci: MGM Acquires Ridley Scott’s Correct Crime Drama Starring Girl Gaga

In accordance to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM has purchased Ridley Scott’s Gucci, a accurate-crime drama about the murder of fashion innovator Maurizio Gucci, with Girl Gaga in talks to star. Gaga would play Gucci’s ex-spouse Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating his strike following Gucci had an affair.

Linked: David Slade’s Dim Harvest Horror Adaptation Set for September 2021

“This venture has very long been a labor of like for both Ridley and me,” states Giannina Scott, who will create with husband Ridley through the couple’s Scott Cost-free banner. “The story is so epic, the stakes so large and the people so richly drawn that we were identified to get it to the massive display screen. To say we are thrilled to be teaming with Mike De Luca and his good film team at MGM is an understatement. We just cannot wait around to see this occur to life up coming 12 months.”

Roberto Bentivegna’s script is based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 novel The Residence of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed that utilized the murder to delve into the complicated however dishy family background, crammed with infighting, corporate intrigue and gobs of dollars. Gucci, the grandson of Guccio Gucci, ran the enterprise in a declining interval in the 1980s immediately after wrestling it out of his uncle’s hands.

Decide on up your duplicate of Forden’s novel below!

“Nothing typifies bold, audacious originality much more than a movie by Ridley Scott,” mentioned MGM movie chairman Michael De Luca. “All of us at MGM are unbelievably psyched to be in enterprise with Ridley, Giannina, Kevin and the whole team at Scott Totally free.”

Related: Director Cary Fukunaga States No Time to Die is ‘Great As It Is’ With no Extra ‘Polish’

MGM has set Gucci’s release day for November 24, 2021.

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Plan, an affiliate promoting plan created to supply a usually means to make expenses by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated web pages.

(Image credit rating ought to read John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty Illustrations or photos)