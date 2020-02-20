[gucci-pop-up-store-lingers-after-nba-has-still-left-city]

The crowds and hoopla from the NBA All-Star video game in Chicago have long gone, but the Gucci pop-up retailer in Fulton Marketplace, set up to snare the event’s most important spenders, continues to be open via March 2.

Embellished in purple and loaded with disco balls, the shop at 160 N. Morgan St. is promoting apparel, handbags and other items from Gucci’s “psychedelic” selection.

An assortment of merchandise at the Gucci shop, which include an $8,900 guitar circumstance. David Roeder

It opened just in time for All-Star weekend in Chicago Feb. 14-16 and has a excellent site upcoming to the CTA’s Morgan halt on the Inexperienced Line. But NBA royalty has departed, so what’s the sector for its $1,700 jackets, $2,590 duffle baggage and $670 sneakers?

A handful of customers ambled into the retail store after its opening Wednesday morning, but it appeared their cellphone cameras received much more of a work out than their credit score playing cards. Workers users confirmed the web site will keep on being by March 2, but referred other inquiries to a Gucci spokeswoman, who did not return phone calls.

Gucci sneakers, prepared to go. David Roeder

The pop-up occupies and disguises a former South Central Financial institution department. It’s a web page owned by developer Sterling Bay.

The items, down to a $20 notebook, have a 1960s-affected structure credited to Gucci artistic director Alessandro Michele that reworks the retailer’s “GG” symbol.

The retail store is open up each day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 1 feasible advantage for shoppers: No strains.