[‘guest-is-god’:-crowds-assemble-to-greet-trump-as-he-lands-in-india]



U.S. President Donald Trump and To start with Lady Melania Trump board Air Pressure A person as they depart Washington for India from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

February 24, 2020

By Steve Holland and Alasdair Pal

AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian town of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception at the start out of a go to through which the two sides will purpose to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat.

India and the United States have created shut political and safety ties and Trump’s two-day trip is a signal of their converging interests, officials say, which include a way to counter China’s rise as a superpower.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the airport to greet Trump and his wife, Melania, as they stepped off Air Force Just one.

Folk dancers carrying vibrant umbrellas danced together with the purple carpet as drummers, trumpeters and other musicians done on the airport grounds to welcome Trump and the U.S. delegation.

Hopes that the world’s two premier democracies could negotiate a “confidence building” offer in time for Trump’s arrival have faded in the latest days as variations more than agriculture, healthcare devices, electronic trade and proposed new tariffs fester, according to company teams.

U.S. fears that led previous calendar year to the suspension of India’s tariff totally free entry for some $5.six billion in exports under the 1970s-era Generalized Procedure of Choices continue to keep on being, U.S. officials say.

But Modi, who has built a individual rapport with Trump, is pulling out the stops for Trump’s visit even while potential clients for even a confined trade deal ended up slender.

The duo collectively garlanded an impression of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi following halting briefly to stop by his former household, Sabarmati Ashram.

NAMASTE TRUMP

Trump will be feted at a big reception in a 110,000-seat cricket stadium in the city which is the political house of Modi. A substantial group has stuffed the stadium, claimed to be the world’s biggest cricket ground.

In the stadium, numerous individuals were donning custom made white hats indicating “Namaste (Greetings) Trump”, when employees handed out countless numbers of cardboard masks of the U.S. president.

“We are prepared to come to India, we are on our way, we will be meeting absolutely everyone in a handful of several hours,” Trump tweeted in the Hindi language ahead of he landed.

Modi tweeted an aged Indian saying in response: “The visitor is God”.

The rally in Ahmedabad will be a much larger edition of the “Howdy Modi” rally that Trump and Modi jointly appeared at in Houston to a jubilant group of 50,000 Indian People in america final year, in which Trump likened Modi to Elvis Presley for his crowd-pulling electrical power.

His entourage includes daughter Ivanka and son-in-regulation Jared Kushner aside from members of his cupboard, which include Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Trump, who seeks re-election in November, routinely receives the biggest viewers of any candidate in the U.S. presidential race, ranging up to 20,000 or so, and he has been grudgingly admiring of Modi’s capacity to get a even bigger crowd than him.

A lot of streets were blocked off in Ahmedabad, outlets shut and law enforcement stationed on rooftops and balconies. College small children boarded buses certain for the stadium shouting “We love Trump.” Other folks were being carrying Indian flags.

“I have been right here considering the fact that seven a.m. I really don’t know how lots of I have handed out,” said Durvin Prajapati, a 19-12 months-old volunteer who was standing on the stadium concourse with a box of two thousand Trump masks. “We like Trump: he is very good for business”

From Ahmedabad, he heads to Agra for a sunset check out to the legendary Taj Mahal mausoleum, ahead of landing in New Delhi for a summit with Indian officials and company leaders.

The two sides have been arguing in excess of U.S. needs for obtain to India’s poultry and dairy markets, Indian value controls on health care equipment these kinds of as stents and stringent regional facts storage principles that U.S. technology firms say will elevate the charge of executing organization.

Modi’s governing administration has sought restoration of trade concessions that Trump withdrew in 2019 and greater accessibility to U.S. markets for its pharmaceutical and farm goods.

The two international locations are envisioned to announce protection bargains like an Indian navy approach to obtain helicopters from Lockheed Martin truly worth $2.six billion.

(Creating by Sanjeev Miglani Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)