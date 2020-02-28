guests-evacuated-soon-after-boat-at-disney-entire-world-can-take-on-drinking-water

Involved Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A boat crammed with visitors at Walt Disney Globe had to be evacuated Thursday soon after it took on h2o.

No 1 was damage, and the travellers aboard the Jungle Cruise boat bought off the vessel safely and securely soon after firefighters from the resort’s private government had been called to the scene, in accordance to Disney Planet officials.

The attraction was opened a quick time later. Disney officials did not say how lots of passengers were being on the boat or what brought about it to get on h2o.

A image posted on Twitter by a passenger confirmed other passengers standing on seats with water masking the boat’s base. A further photo showed what appeared like a Disney worker standing in knee-deep water on the partially submerged boat.

“Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Entertaining moments!” tweeted Matthew Vince.

The safari-themed boat journey functions animatronic animals and sensible-cracking boat operators.