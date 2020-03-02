gugudan’s-kim-sejeong-announces-1st-solo-mini-album

gugudan’s Kim Sejeong will shortly be releasing her very first solo mini album!

Her mini album “Plant” is due out on March 17 at six p.m. KST.

Kim Sejeong became nicely recognised as a trainee on the survival show “Produce 101” in 2016 and went on to debut with the show’s undertaking group I.O.I that calendar year. She then debuted with the Jellyfish Entertainment girl group gugudan in June 2016 and also introduced her first solo solitary “Flower Road” that November, which grew to become a strike. Her most recent solo release was the tune “Tunnel” for Dingo’s new music task in December.