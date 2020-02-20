[Guide to the women’s team of the T20 World Cup: Who can challenge Australia? The | Cricket News]

%MINIFYHTML48b3ee54836a3af4aab5070c2738359211%

%MINIFYHTML48b3ee54836a3af4aab5070c2738359212%



















%MINIFYHTML48b3ee54836a3af4aab5070c2738359213% %MINIFYHTML48b3ee54836a3af4aab5070c2738359214%















1: 00





Watch the T20 Women’s World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket since Friday

Watch the T20 Women’s World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket since Friday

The T20 Women’s World Cup is here.

Australia is looking for a fifth title that extends record, with England looking for a first trophy since the inaugural edition in 2009 after losing to the South Stars in three of the last four finals.

%MINIFYHTML48b3ee54836a3af4aab5070c2738359215% %MINIFYHTML48b3ee54836a3af4aab5070c2738359216% Australia vs India February 21, 2020, 7: 30 a.m. Live

Before the tournament – which starts with Australia versus India hosts on Friday, live at Sky Sports Cricket starting at 7: 30 a.m. – we look at the competition records of teams, teams for 2020 and their chances of success according to former England batter Lydia Greenway …

AUSTRALIA

Ellyse Perry is the star of Australia

2018 performance: Champions (beat England in the final)

Best result: Champions four times (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018)

EQUIPMENT: Meg Lanning (captain), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

LYDIA GREENWAY SAYS: Upon entering the tournament as reigning champions and firm favorites, thanks to the best domestic structure in the world, Australia has a team full of world class players. They have a great deal of depth in their batting department, but there will be concerns as they enter the tournament with the higher order of not firing in their preparations as often as we have become accustomed. It will be interesting to see how they handle the pressure of acting in their homeland with such high expectations from fans, but with players like Ellyse Perry in their ranks, it’s hard to see how they won’t reach the final.

0: 43 Michael Clarke says Australia is the team to beat in the T20 Women’s World Cup, but acknowledges that the West Indies are also strong contenders Michael Clarke says Australia is the team to beat in the T20 Women’s World Cup, but acknowledges that the West Indies are also strong contenders

BANGLADESH

2018 performance: Round one

Best result: First round, three times (2014, 2016, 2018)

EQUIPMENT: Salma Khatun (captain), Romanian Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Sanjida Islam, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Hoque, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Khadija Tul Kubra, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Ayasha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana

India vs Bangladesh Wome February 24, 2020, 10: 30 a.m. Live

LYDIA SAYS: Bangladesh is a skilled team that shows moments of brilliance but often struggles to compete against the big teams due to lack of experience and the opportunity to play against quality opposition. If they have realistic expectations, they will seek a unique victory in group games, perhaps against Sri Lanka, which will be a respectable achievement.

ENGLAND

2018 performance: Runner-up (lost to Australia in the final)

Best result: Champions, once (2009)

EQUIPMENT: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt, Mady Villiers

2: 34 We see six players who could light up the T20 Women’s World Cup, including the English spinner Sophie Ecclestone. We see six players who could light up the T20 Women’s World Cup, including the English spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

LYDIA SAYS: England will be desperate to get the trophy for the second time after losing the final in 2018 against Australia. Hopes will be high and Heather Knight will be interested in having her first pair of Danni Wyatt and Amy Jones begin to find shape, since in their day they can be the most destructive batting duo in the world. Knight will also be interested in keeping Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt in shape all the time, something that hasn’t always happened in big tournaments.

INDIA

2018 performance: Semifinals

Best result: Semifinals, three times (2009, 2010, 2018)

EQUIPMENT: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Yadav Verdada, Shafali Yadav Verdada

Smriti Mandhana is fourth in the T20I batting ranking

LYDIA SAYS: Surprisingly, India has not yet won this tournament. Possibly they have the strongest team in their T20 history and have genuine winners of the game with the bat, including Smriti Mandhana and Captain Harmenpreet Kaur. They have high-class spin options, but they can fall short with lack of pace, especially in fast wickets here in Australia, where a little extra rhythm can help you get wickets in the power play.

NEW ZEALAND

2018 performance: Round one

Best result: Runner-up, twice (2009, 2010)

EQUIPMENT: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand will need Sophie Devine to perform in Australia

LYDIA SAYS: Always bridesmaids, never the bride is a term that comes to mind with Kiwis! His batting lineup has been reinforced by a welcome comeback for Rachel Priest, who, along with newly appointed captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates, forms a trio of batters that most bowling attacks will fear. Your key challenge will be to win moments of pressure in the big games and ensure that all your big guns shoot consistently.

PAKISTAN

2018 performance: Round one

Best result: First round, six times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018)

EQUIPMENT: Bismah Maroof (captain), Muneeba Ali, Anam Amin, Aiman ​​Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Sadia Iqbal, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Naseem, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Umaima Sohail

The 10 captains participate in a pre-tournament photo session

LYDIA SAYS: Pakistan is a much better team over the years. Surprisingly, they have put aside Sana Mir, who is her most valuable and experienced player with both bat and ball. Captain Bismah Maroof will feel the pressure to act for her team as a batter who can face bowling attacks and score at a rapid pace, but feels she will need more support if her team is going to progress beyond the group’s stages.

SOUTH AFRICA

2018 performance: Round one

Best result: Semifinals, once (2014)

EQUIPMENT: Dane van Niekerk (captain), Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Laura

England vs South Africa February 23, 2020, 10: 30 a.m. Live

LYDIA SAYS: South Africa is a team that will feel it can cause discomfort. Historically they have trusted two or three players, but now they will have more strength in depth thanks to the fact that many players were chosen for the women’s Big Bash and in what was the Kia Super League in England. They have a strong leader in Dane van Niekerk and possibly have the best rhythm attack of the tournament in Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail, which makes them a team that will really head to the final.

SRI LANKA

2018 performance: Round one

Best result: First round, six times (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018)

EQUIPMENT: Chamari Atapattu (captain), Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilashika de Silva, Silashika de Silva

Chamari Atapattu is the captain and key player of Sri Lanka

LYDIA SAYS: Sri Lanka has caused some discomfort in the past, but recently has had trouble finding some consistency. They rely heavily on their captain Chamari Attapatu, who is able to score great runs against good bowling attacks, including that of Australia, whom he scored a century against last year. Another team that unfortunately doesn’t have enough depth to prove to be genuine contenders in the semifinals.

THAILAND

2018 performance: I do not qualify

Best result: N / A

EQUIPMENT: Sornnarin Tippoch (captain), Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannipatungung, Ratanapunthung

Sornnarin Tippoch will captain Thailand in his first T20 World Cup

LYDIA SAYS: Making its first appearance in the T20 World Cup, Thailand is a team that will surely win the hearts of the spectators. They have played a great cricket to win their place here, but the question will be how they compare and compete against some of the best teams in the world. It would not be unrealistic for them to aim to move away with a single victory, but anything more than that will be a difficult question.

West Indies

2018 performance: Semifinals

Best result: Champions, once (2016)

Hayley Matthews helped the West Indies to the title in 2016

EQUIPMENT: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman

LYDIA SAYS: The West Indies are another team that has world class players, especially in Captain Stefanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin. They will also need players like Hayley Matthews to step up. Matthews played a very important role in helping them win the trophy in 2016 and his team will need to be in top form from start to finish so they can advance to the semifinals.

Watch the T20 Women’s World Cup live on Sky Sports since Friday.