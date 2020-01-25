Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” starts shooting after long delays

The shooting for Guillermo Del Toro has finally started nightmare alley after months of setbacks.

The director who last won the Oscar The shape of the water is currently working on an adaptation of the novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham.

The film was postponed several times, not least because Leonardo DiCaprio left the cast and filming could not begin in September as planned.

Now the cameras have finally started rolling on a cast that includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe and Rooney Mara. Producer J. Miles Dale confirmed the news when he posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Twitter titled: “Excited to be shooting today with @RealGDT and many of our regulars on our new adventure NIGHTMARE ALLEY.”

I am very happy to be shooting with @RealGDT and many of our regular guests on our new adventure NIGHTMARE ALLEY today. pic.twitter.com/lzPHhXpppI

– J. Miles Dale (@ milofx1), January 21, 2020

nightmare alleyThe fraudster co-written by Del Toro and Kim Morgan will follow a corrupt fraudster who teams up with a psychiatrist. The duo’s ultimate goal is to get people to give their money. No project release date is currently set.

Del Toro was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year by Lana Del Rey.

The musician previously controlled a cover for Donovan’s “Season Of The Witch” for Scary stories in the dark – the horror film from the 1960s that Del Toro produced last year.

Looking back at The Shape of Water, NME said: “In the hands of del Toro, the strangest premise turns into one of the most enduring love stories that has been played on the big screen for years – and that largely depends on the strong feeling of innocence and the humanity that prevents it from playing like a freak show between species. Hawkins, too, has never been better, anchoring the film with an incredibly powerful performance while letting her face do the talking.

“Ultimately, Del Toro’s masterpiece is a triumph when it comes to finding love and humanity in the most unlikely places – and it tells us to do the same.”