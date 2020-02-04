Guillermo Rigondeaux feels strong in bantamweight before winning the title in two-weight format

RINGSIDE 04/02/2020

Former world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux is striving to become a three-time world champion in two divisions when he bantamweights former champion Liborio Solis for the vacant WBA title this Saturday, February 8, live at SHOWTIME from the PPL Center in Allentown , Pa.

“I’m trying to make history by winning a third world title in a second weight class while winning my two [Olympic] gold medals,” said Rigondeaux, who will fight for the first time in his bantamweight career. “I want to make a statement and consolidate my legacy as one of the best Cuban fighters ever. I want the world of boxing to talk about me to become world champion again. February 8th will be a special day for me and my family.

“I know that in super bantamweight I am a force to be reckoned with. Now that I’m moving to bantamweight, I’m feeling stronger and I’m getting the most out of my skills. The Bantamweight and Super-Bantamweight divisions are full of great fighters to compete with. It’s a very exciting time and I’m training very hard for every opportunity I get. “

This is Rigondeaux’s second fight in a row, working with renowned head coach Ronnie Shields and running a training camp at the Shields gym in Houston.

“Ronnie and I work very hard and smart,” said Rigondeaux. “We have put together a great game plan that we will run on the evening of the fight. All of my tools will be sharpened and everyone will see that the hard work we do pays off. Ronnie is a great trainer and I will fight with something on the night of the fight to prove it. “

“He is very focused and one of the hardest workers in the gym,” said Shields. “Rigondeaux is determined to become world champion again. He comes to camp every day with this goal in mind and I don’t see a way he can’t achieve it. “

Rigondeaux celebrated an exciting knockout win against former world champion Julio Ceja last June. The Cuban-born from Guantanamo will try to win his next world title if he faces Solis, a former super flyweight world champion for the vacant WBA belt.

“Solis is a good opponent and a worthy challenger, but I’m ready to regain my world championship status,” said Rigondeaux. “I will show people why I am one of the best boxers of my generation.

“It’s a very big deal for me. I have been one of the best, if not the best, fighters in the world for years. If you are a champion, you only fight against the best opponents and those are the battles that I want. I will start another long term as champion from February 8th. “

Tickets for the live event promoted by TGB Promotions and Kings Promotions