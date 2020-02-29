[guinea-bissau-pm-sacked-immediately-after-soldiers-viewed-occupying-place-of-work]

Umaro Sissoco Embalo poses for a photograph in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau December 28, 2019. — AFP pic

BISSAU, Feb 29 — Opposition chief Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who swore himself in as the new president of Guinea-Bissau, sacked the primary minister yesteray just after soldiers were viewed occupying the premier’s workplace.

Embalo’s swearing-in on Thursday was held in defiance of a bitter ongoing row about the outcome of elections almost two months in the past.

“The Key Minister Aristides Gomes is relieved” of his capabilities, a presidential decree signed by Embalo stated.

A second decree introduced that the president would be replaced by Nuno Gomes Nabiam, who ran against Embalo in the to start with spherical of the presidential election and threw his aid driving Embalo in the next.

After troopers occupied key minister’s business office yesterday night, in accordance to an AFP correspondent, Gomes described their existence on his Fb website page as affirmation of a “coup.”

Embalo, 47, won 53.55 for each cent of the votes in the December 29 runoff, according to the National Electoral Commission.

Domingos Simoes Pereira, 56, from the country’s historic ruling celebration, the PAIGC, gained 46.45 for every cent, but denounced the result as fraudulent.

The Supreme Court docket, responding to a petition by the PAIGC, has issued rulings necessitating a look at of the vote tally sheets.

Nevertheless, this has unsuccessful to take care of the dispute, and a row has now brewed among the Supreme Court and the election panel.

On Thursday each Pereira and Gomes condemned Embalo’s swearing in as a “coup” try.

Embalo, who styled himself as the outsider in the election marketing campaign, had vowed to break with the a long time-prolonged domination of Guinea-Bissau’s common ruling celebration, the PAIGC. — AFP