Guitar star Lonnie revives his famous father’s songs at the Beck Theater this month

On February 26, 2020, Lonnie Donegan Jnr will headline a musical afternoon at the Beck Theater, Hayes, singing the successes of his legendary father – the greatest best-selling British recording artist before the Beatles.

The show, They Were The Days, evokes memories of the 50s and 60s, paying tribute to the favorite musicians and artists of the time.

The influence of Lonnie Donegan Snr is enormous; he popularized “skiffle”, a simple musical style based on folk and blues, with guitar, banjo and makeshift instruments such as washboard and “tea-chest bass”.

Departing clearly from the easy listening style of the 1950s, Lonnie Snr’s hits, such as Rock Island Line, Cumberland Gap and My Old Man’s a Dustman, inspired a generation of musicians from Lennon and McCartney to the Rolling Stones and Queen’s Brian May. He also received an MBE and an Ivor Novello Award for his contribution to music.

Music artist Andy Eastwood will host These Were The Days and will also play the role of George Formby

The nostalgic show is presented by musical artist Andy Eastwood, who toured for 15 years as a guest actor of the legendary Ken Dodd.

Andy explains the concept: “There are many shows honoring particular groups, but we have created a larger celebration of the range of entertainment offered by the 50s and 60s – we will cover everything from jazz to Seekers to by Morecambe and Sage.

“This type of entertainment is absent from television programs these days, but people still like a live variety show!

“I am delighted that the Beck Theater agrees with us, and we are already planning our next visit, which will be a special VE Day celebration show in May, called Spirit Of The Blitz. In this show we will present the stars who made us smile during the war years, like Vera Lynn, George Formby and Max Miller. “

Actress Pete Lindup and singer Maggie O’Hara, who are looking forward to playing some of her favorite songs, will also appear on both shows.

Singer Maggie O’Hara to pay tribute to Connie Francis, The Seekers and Doris Day

Maggie said, “I love to sing swing and rock’n’roll, especially with a live band. Words really mean something to people, and the music is beautiful. I know that many spectators will remember these successes the first time, but I hope that we will also have young people to come and share the fun! “

Tickets are priced at £ 19, with concessions at £ 18 – click here to reserve yours or call the ticket office on 020 8561 8371.

