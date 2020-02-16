[guitarist-jumps-on-to-counter-at-studio-city-ralphs,-rocks-out-in-front-of-group-of-confused-clients:-video]

STUDIO Town, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Some musical mayhem unfolded Saturday night time at a Studio Metropolis Ralphs, where by a shirtless gentleman jumped on to a checkout counter and started jamming.

Mobile mobile phone video clip captured the person – who was putting on a crimson bandana, eyeglasses and camouflage pants – as he knelt on top of the counter though tunes blasted all through the shop, found at 10901 Ventura Blvd.

Puzzled buyers had been seen staring and laughing as the gentleman fought the energy with his electric guitar when a retail store worker tried to end him.

Protection guards sooner or later pulled the plug on the mini rock live performance.

Fb online video of the effectiveness immediately after the audio was reduce showed the guy inquiring the crowd, “Are you not entertained?” – a nod to the 2000 blockbuster movie “Gladiator.”

It turned out, not all people was entertained, as the person was quickly escorted out of the keep by employees.

It’s unclear what led up to the impromptu effectiveness.