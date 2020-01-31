Gul Makai Movie Review filmfare.com – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLfd7476bfddce052ca43d2b6133aaa28b11%

Assessment of the critic:

2.0 / 5

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai was the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 14, survived an attack on her life and emerged as a stronger voice of disagreement with the Taliban forces. The Swat Valley in northwestern Pakistan, where he lived, was completely under the yoke of the Taliban who were dead against secular education for girls. Malala wrote in her blog for the BBC Urdu service under the pseudonym Gul Makai, the name of a heroine of a popular Pashtun story. In 2012, a militant boarded his school bus and opened fire, injuring her and two of her friends. She was taken to a military hospital and then transferred to Birmingham for additional treatment. Timely action saved his life.

He is an inspiring life and congratulations to the director H.E. Amjad Khan for trying to show. His heart was certainly in the right place when the project started. It has undergone heavy development and it has taken many years to produce and as a result the end product is an incoherent work.

There was a lot of attention to detail. For example, in a scene where militants burned study books, one could see that they came from Navneet publications. How hard was it to purchase a number of genuine Pakistani textbooks? Some characters speak with a different Marathi accent and even seem to belong to the Maharashtra police instead of being members of the Pakistani army. Instead of making a film about a sensitive girl, the director chose to give her a masala treatment with a pot boiler. Terrorists pursue huge weapons such as villains in movie B and kill anyone they don’t like on a whim. And the entire counterattack of the Pakistani army gets so much glorification that you feel like you’re watching a war movie. It is Uri part two, but with the Pak army as the hero. We are sure that that was not the intention of the client.

Having overcome the shock of unintentional watching a war film under the guise of watching the biopic of a Nobel Prize, he forgets to think of Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta, two eternally professional actors who have the ability to overcome weak scripts. They play the father and mother of Malala and have given the film everything they have and more. The scene in which they break when they hear news about an attack on her affects you. Newcomer Reem Shaikh strives to become Malala, but the effort proves it.

There is a clip of a real Malala speech at the end of the credits that offers more impact on the education of girls around the world than this two-hour film because it showed someone’s burning desire to make a change. Unfortunately, this intensity was absent in this popcorn version of events.

Trailer: Gul Makai

Pallabi Dey Purkayastha, January 31, 2020, 12:14 PM IST

HISTORY: “Gul Makai” tells the life and struggle of Pakistani Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, for her notorious shooting in the hands of the Taliban on October 9, 2012.

REVISION: Malala Yousafzai (Reem Shaikh), born in a small village called Mingora, near the beautiful Swat valley of Pakistan, has been academically leaning from an early age. But, despite her father Ziauddin Yousafzai (Atul Kulkarni) ‘s unwavering faith in her and her community, her world falls apart when the extremist anti-education group, the Taliban, cuts down its peaceful valley and unrestricted prohibition of the upbringing of the girl .

The atmosphere of “Gul Makai, quot; focuses on the cruelty to which the inhabitants of the city were subjected during the Taliban occupation of Swat. Her tone emphasizes the shameless and insatiable thirst of a girl for acquiring knowledge, not only for her It is true that the subject of this biographical piece is fascinating, but HE Amjad Khan’s approach does not translate to the big screen, on the one hand the story is disorganized from the outset and although Khan trying to combine Malala’s internal turmoil with the war of the Taliban, he finally comes up with a story that is half done and full of flaws and dazzling differences, and, apart from the experienced actors Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta, the cast of the stars (including the protagonist) ) has not succeeded in offering credible performances, in fact the Malala version of Reem does not offer a cathartic experience for its viewers, no ch evokes the only feeling of real e movements. Moreover, the background score is a replica of the war films of the 80s in a not very flattering way and random writing continues for 132 minutes, which makes “Gul Makai, quot; an annoying clock.

It is rather disappointing that the film makes no mention of the controversies caused by Malala along the way, which is difficult to ignore due to the fact that it is biographical in nature.

“Gul Makai, quot; could have been a very strong story, but the spark goes out when it is translated on the screen; takeaway here is almost nothing.