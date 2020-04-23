Gulzar’s lockdown message in poetry, prose

Gulzar at a track start. Photo: Wikipedia

India is in the throes of an extended nationwide lockdown, the impact of which is remaining felt by different communities and teams in quite a few methods. It is a really hard time for absolutely everyone, but Gulzar, the poet, lyricist and writer, has some attractive, vital terms to share that can assistance them cope.

While his poem Dhoop Aane Do (Allow The Daylight In), translated into English by Rakhshanda Jalil, is an ode to the gradual lifetime and references social distancing, he also has a concept to choose care of stray animals though below lockdown, and to water the crops and trees.

धूप आने दो

बहुत मीठी है, खूबसूरत है

ज़मीं, हम जानते हैं

गुड़ की ढेली है

बड़ी मोहलिक हवा उतरी है

इस पर

इसे घुन ना लगे

हट कर, ज़रासी देर ठहरो

धूप आने दो

उठेगा आफ़ताब और छानेगा किरनों से

इस मोहलिक हवा को

मकोड़ों की तरह ना भीड़ ना करना

अलग होकर खड़े हो जाओ

और धूप आने दो

Let the daylight in

It is very sweet, really beautiful

I know this earth is like a lump of gur

A baneful wind is blowing on it

Sit aside for a while, lest it catches the virus

Enable daylight appear in

The sun will rise and with its beams

Sieve through this baneful air

Never swarm about like ants

Stand aside, absent from every other

And let the sunlight in

Dhoop Aane Do

दोस्तों!

कोरोनावायरस का हमला काफ़ी सख़्त है.

हम लोग घरों मे नज़रबंद हैं, लेकिन हमारे खाने-पीने की ज़रूरियात बड़ी अच्छी तरह मुहैय्या हो रही हैं. सब इंतज़ाम मौजूद हैं, लेकिन कुछ बेज़ुबान जानें, कुछ बेज़ुबान जानवर, जिनके घर नहीं हैं और सड़कों पर दिन रात काटा करते थे, उनके खाने पीने का कोई इंतज़ाम नहीं हुआ.

आप जानते हैं, मैं आप की गली के कुत्ते-बिल्लियों की, और दूसरे जानवरों की बात कर रहा हूं. आप से दरख्वास्त है कि जिस तरह आप अपने आस-पड़ोस का ख़याल कर रहे हैं कि कोई भूखा न रहे, प्लीज़ इनका भी ख़याल कीजिए.

वो रुआंसे, मुंह उठाए, डबडबाई आंखों से आपके दरवाजे की तरफ़ देख रहे हैं. उन्हें कुछ खाने को दीजिए प्लीज़. एक और बात..

माली नहीं आया, ना सही, पानी तो आ रहा है, आप अपने पौधों-पेड़ों को सींचना ना भूलें, प्यासे हैं उन्हें पानी दीजिए.

शुक्रिया!

Pals!

The effects of coronavirus is rather intense.

We may well be shut in our households, but our simple requirements of foodstuff and drink are effectively taken treatment of. We have every little thing we require, but there are some voiceless life, some voiceless animals, who don’t have houses and have used their lives on the streets, and no preparations have been built to feed them.

You know I am conversing about the dogs, cats and other animals in your neighbourhood lanes. My request is that just as you are using care of the needs of those close to you, making sure that they really don’t go hungry, please also consider care of these animals.

Their faces are raised and they are looking at your doorway with their eyes full of unshed tears. Please give them a little something to eat. 1 much more thing…

Your gardener could not be coming these times, but there is however h2o. Really don’t ignore to water your vegetation and trees. They are thirsty, give them drinking water.

Thank you!

A Pledge in the Time of Corona Lockdown Arushi

