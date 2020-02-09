Gummi de Crayon Pop announces marriage and pregnancy

Crayon Pop’s Gummi is getting married!

According to a February 9 television report, Gummi will hold a private wedding ceremony with a businessman of the same age in Seoul on February 23.

Her future husband runs a business in the United States. They met for a long time and finally decided to get married this month. During the preparation of their marriage, they discovered that she was pregnant and that she is currently in her tenth week of pregnancy.

Gummi personally delivered his news via his fan café.

His handwritten letter reads as follows:

Hello my dear fans.

Here is the Crayon Pop Gummi.

It’s been a long time. Have you all been well?

I’m well too. Make sure you take care of your health!

I haven’t been active lately, so I felt bad that I couldn’t communicate with you often.

However, thanks to my fans who always ask me how I’m doing and send me support messages even when I’m not good at speaking, I have received a lot of strength and comfort.

I started with Crayon Pop in 2012, and time can seem long and short. The moments I spent with you cross my mind like a kaleidoscope.

When I look back, there are many good and happy memories.

Sometimes it was difficult, but there were many other incredible moments.

I am really grateful and I want to thank you sincerely. I was so deep in memories that it took me a while to get to the point.

So… the reason I wrote a letter today is because I wanted my fans to be the first to hear the news.

It’s a little embarrassing to say … I’ll become the wife of one man on February 23.

And I’m preparing to be the mother of a child soon.

He is my longtime friend and lover, and we have been dating for some time.

He is a reliable person who has always been by my side.

I promised to spend the rest of my life with this man who really knows what happiness is.

You must have been very surprised to hear the sudden news of my marriage, but I would be more than delighted if you welcomed it with a warm blessing.

I will cherish the love you have sent and make sure I live all the moments wisely with a grateful heart.

Thank you for reading this long letter.

From, Gummi

Gummi debuted as a member of Crayon Pop in 2012, and the group became famous with their hit song “Bar, Bar, Bar”. She received a lot of love as an older member with her leadership skills. In 2017, Gummi moved her agency and announced that she would become an actress by the name of Song Bo Ram.

Congratulations to Gummi and her future husband!

