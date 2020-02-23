gummi-ties-the-knot-+-fellow-crayon-pop-customers-go-to-non-public-ceremony

Crayon Pop’s Gummi has tied the knot!

On February 23, Gummi tied the knot with her fiancé, now husband. The marriage was a personal ceremony without having an officiant, to respect the point that her partner is a non-celebrity. The members of Crayon Pop are said to have attended the occasion to celebrate the pleased minute and present support for Gummi’s potential, with member Choa performing a celebratory music for the pair.

Previously this month, Gummi shared a handwritten letter saying her marriage and pregnancy. She is at this time twelve months along in her pregnancy.

Wedding day gown firm Rosasposa shared photographs from the event, showing the stunning gown Gummi wore as she got married.

Congratulations to Gummi and her spouse, and we would like them all the greatest!

