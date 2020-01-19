Gun industry gathers amid falling sales, rising tensions

LAS VEGAS – Gun companies are gathering this week for their annual conference and trade show in Las Vegas at a pivotal time for the industry amid declining sales, an audience increasingly agitating for restrictions on access to firearms and escalating tensions over arms control efforts.

The event, held by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the lobby group of the arms industry, will take place in Las Vegas – about 5 km from the deadliest mass shoot in modern American history. An estimated 60,000 people are expected to participate in navigating a vast aisles filled with not only firearms, but all sorts of accessories and industry-related clothing.

The sale of weapons usually ends during republican governments, because arms owners are not so forced to store weapons for fear that lawmakers impose restrictions on firearms. But the last three years under President Trump have been particularly volatile, fueled in part by the Las Vegas shooting and other high-profile massacres that have led to efforts to restrict access to weapons or to ban certain firearms and products.

Now that Congress is being impeded by stalemate, the most notable action against weapons has taken place at state level in places such as Virginia, where Democrats took control of the state house in last year’s elections. They promise to pass on a series of arms control measures, which will incite thousands of pro-Second Amendment activists to schedule a rally on Monday at the Capitol.

Virginia is being closely watched by the industry, looking for how it will develop and what it could mean for the future of gun politics in the coming year.

The sale of pistols has affected almost every corner of the industry, particularly iconic weapon manufacturers such as Ruger, Remington and Colt.

Colt, one of the most legendary firearms companies in the US, decided to suspend the production of its AR-15 long guns. Sturm, Ruger and Co. Inc. saw a revenue decrease of around 20% last year and reduced workforce and production. Remington resigned from bankruptcy in 2018, but remains under scrutiny after being sued by families of victims of the shooting at Sandy Hook where the perpetrator used an AR-15 from the company.

Ruger CEO Christopher J. Killoy said the company decided to abandon large discounts, a tactic that some other manufacturers have used, instead focusing on scaling back production to weather the storm.

Gary Ramey, the owner of a small handfire company based in Gainesville, Ga., Said his company has seen a fall in sales over the past year, and the Las Vegas meeting will be especially crucial to see new products and suppliers to meet.

“We have been busy keeping our heads above water in this difficult market. It was difficult,” he said. He added later: “Our rights to the second amendment have never been investigated or attacked as accurately as they are now.”