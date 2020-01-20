Gun rights rally in Virginia ends peacefully despite fears of extremist violence

RICHMOND, VA – Despite previous concerns about the type of violence that took place in nearby Charlottesville three years ago, a major arms rights rally peacefully took place in the capital of Virginia on Monday.

Security was tight as gun rights advocates were on Richmond’s Lobby Day to crack down on laws that would restrict access to firearms in the state. The Commonwealth was prepared to see extremist and white-nationalist groups use violence and unrest to interrupt peaceful demonstrations, and state democratic governor Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency last week over open and concealed firearms and other weapons from the United States to banish state capital reasons.

However, the crowd was peaceful and there were no immediate reports of arrests or violence.

In addition to the people on the Capitol grounds, there was a large group outside the fenced area that was not subject to the arms ban and is an open carrying area. They sang “Northam out” and were outnumbered by the group on the capital’s premises. There was a strong police presence among this crowd, and law enforcement agencies were also on the roofs, providing additional security to the area.

Several demonstrators waved rifles and held signs praising gun rights.

“We came unarmed … this time,” one read. “Patriots unite! They forbid, we fight, ”read another.

A petition in circulation called for Northam to be recalled, an attempt that is unlikely to succeed because the signatures of hundreds of thousands of registered Virginia voters would be required to initiate legal proceedings.

Richmond-based Manny Vega, who was outside the secured area, said he and his associates were “here to represent any citizen who wishes to retain the right to carry weapons.”

The authorities would not immediately assess the amount. But some streets around the Capitol, some of which were closed before the event, were full of demonstrators.

The speakers at the event ended around noon and the crowd began to disperse shortly thereafter.

Concerns about threats

People line up around 6 a.m. to go through security checks an hour before the gates to the Capitol grounds open. Security was very thorough as the police went through the pockets and made people take off their jackets to be searched despite the freezing temperatures. The police confiscated items such as lighters when people entered the secured area.

The State Capitol Police urged participants on social media to “see something, say something” and publish a list of prohibited items.

Despite fears of potential violence, President Donald Trump urged his supporters to oppose the State Democrats’ efforts to control weapons.

“The Great Commonwealth of Virginia Democratic Party is working hard to remove your rights from the second change,” Trump tweeted late Monday morning. “This is just the beginning. Don’t let VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!

According to Northam, law enforcement officers had learned of credible Monday rally violence threats from mainstream and alternative dark web channels used by violent groups and white nationalists outside of Virginia.

This prompted the democratic governor to impose a temporary state of emergency last week through Tuesday, in which open and hidden firearms and other weapons were banned from the state capitol.

When Northam announced the ban on Wednesday, he hoped to prevent incidents such as the violence that broke out at the White Racist Supreme Racist rally in Charlottesville three years ago, in which one counter-protester was killed and several others injured.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested three suspected members of a white supremacist group, including two men accused of owning a machine gun, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition and body armor.

Sean Restatter, 22, told CNN on Monday at the capital’s site that the protest should be peaceful.

“There may be right-wing and left-wing extremist groups today, but the vast majority of the message is” guns save lives “and we believe in the second addition,” he said.

Right to gun possession for “law-abiding citizens”

The gun rights group – the Virginia Citizens Defense League – which organized protests on so-called Lobby Day, said their demonstrations were peaceful and should draw attention to “Protected Areas under the Second Additional Law,” or places that vowed not to enforce them. ” Unconstitutional “gun laws.

Among the speakers invited by the VCDL was Stephen Willeford, who shot and hunted the shooter in the 2017 church massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The group’s president, Philip Van Cleave, previously informed CNN that they have been participating in the lobby day since 2003 to campaign for gun rights by “law-abiding citizens” and the “grass roots” effort has had no incidents of violence.

The Northam order was quickly challenged in court by VCDL, the Gun Owners of America, and three individuals who argued that the ban violated their rights under the First and Second Amendments. A judge upheld the governor’s temporary ban on Thursday, prompting her to appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court. On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court denied the application and left Northam’s ban in force.

After a mass shooting in an urban building in Virginia Beach last year, Northam called for a special session to discuss arms control, but the Republicans suspended it without action.

Since the Democrats gained control of the state parliament in November, they have successfully advanced arms control measures in the 2020 legislative period.

The Virginia Senate, over the past week, has endorsed a number of party-style weaponry measures, including background checks for private firearm transfers, restricting gun purchases to one pistol per month, and allowing local authorities to publicly ban firearms during an allowed event.

The bills are now going to the Virginia House of Delegates.

