Gun that killed 26 people in Thailand

February 9 (UPI) – A soldier who killed 26 people and injured 57 was shot dead by security forces 16 hours after the attack, police said on Sunday.

Jakraphanth Thomma, 32, was killed after being cornered all night in a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, police said at a press conference.

It was the worst mass shooting in Thailand.

“It is unprecedented in Thailand and I want this to be the last time this crisis occurs,” said Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha after visiting the wounded in a hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

The prime minister said the death toll had increased from a previous report of over 20.

Chan-ocha said Jakraphanth had a grudge against another soldier over a land sale commission.

He killed his commanding officer, who was identified as Col Anantharot Krasae by the Bangkok Post of the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, before stealing weapons from a military camp, the police said. He continued his attack on the streets and in Terminal 21 shopping mall.

It started around 3:30 p.m. Local time on Saturday at Suatham Phithak military camp.

A shot was heard shortly after 3 a.m. when the security forces raided the building.

About 6 1/2 hours later, the police confirmed that the shooter had been shot.

The gunman tried to escape in the back of the building.

While he was entrenched in the building, the suspect’s mother was brought from his hometown in Chaiyaphum province to persuade him to give up on himself, said General Jirapob Puridet, who led the security team in the building to the media.

The mother, whose name was withheld, told him that he was depressed and in an extremely bad mood, and that there was little point in talking to her son.

“We had to confront him because people who were trapped in a freezer sent us messages that the oxygen level was very low and they choked,” said Puridet. “So we had to risk facing him face to face, otherwise people who were trapped in him would die.”

One officer died and three others were injured during the confrontation, Puridet said.

“It was almost like a Hollywood action film scene,” he said. “At certain points, the gun was fired continuously.”

Charlie Crowson, an English teacher living in Nakhon Ratchasima, told the BBC that one of his girlfriend’s former students was among the dead. He said they were “dead bodies on the street”.

The family of 13-year-old Ratchanon Karnchanamethee sobbed when they identified his body in a mortuary.

“He’s my only son. He hasn’t even had dinner yet,” his father Natthawut Karnchanamethee said in a CNN report. “I allowed him to do whatever he wanted. I never expected him. I just wanted him to be a good person.”

During the ordeal, he posted on his social media accounts, including Facebook, which shut down the page.

He had posted the picture of a pistol with three sets of bullets along with the words “It’s time to get excited” and “Nobody can escape death”.

In a post on Facebook, he asked if he should surrender.

Army chief Apirat Kongsompong announced changes to the armament of base guard soldiers and banned them from carrying machine guns and ammunition. They also have to remove the bolts from their firearms and hand them over to commanders.