Gun used to kill Tottenham teenager Tanesha Melbourne-Blake also used in the Walthamstow murder

Detectives investigating the deadly shooting of Tanesha Melbourne-Blake in Tottenham said the weapon used to kill the teenager was used in a series of crimes across London, including another homicide.

The 17-year-old was shot dead while he was with friends on Chalgrove Road shortly before 9:35 p.m. on April 2, 2018.

Forensic tests on the used bullet revealed that the same pistol had been used to kill Joseph Williams-Torres, who had been shot dead in Essex Close, Walthamstow, a month earlier.

Metropolitan police estimate that the weapon has been a “rental gun” for at least a year and has linked it to several crimes committed in London between May 2017 and May 2018.

Mr. William Torres, 20, was seated in a van listening to music when he was shot at around 9:30 p.m. on March 14, 2018.

His killers had mistaken him for someone else who wore the same hat as him.

Three men – Hamza Ul-Haq, 21, from Wanstead; Loic Nengese, 19, from Walthamstow; and a 16-year-old boy from Hackney, who cannot be named for legal reasons – were all jailed at Old Bailey on January 10 after being previously convicted of murder.

The weapon used in the two murders, a Czech-made Browning with the serial number removed, was found wrapped in a towel inside a bag by a member of the public at Tudor Close, Highgate, on May 19, 2018.

Detective Inspector Neil John of the Met police said, “There is no suggestion that the murders of Tanesha and Joseph are linked in terms of what happened, but we know the same pistol was used.

“Fortunately, this very dangerous weapon has now come out of the street, but we believe it was a” gun for rent “in the region since at least May 2017. It killed two people and we know that it was also used in three other crimes.

The weapon used in the shootings

(Image: met the police)

“Joseph died in a gang-related murder – he was not part of a gang and was mistaken for someone else.

“We believe those who shot Tanesha are involved in separate gang activities and she died as a result of ongoing territorial disputes in the area. Tanesha had no ties to gangs.

“I understand that people may feel worried about coming forward in these circumstances, but we will treat all information confidentially. I firmly believe that there are people in the local community who know who killed Tanesha and I urge them to come forward.

“Joseph’s killers are now serving life in prison thanks to a solid body of evidence.

“Please help us defend Tanesha’s killers and bring justice to her family, who, of course, are still grappling with their immense sorrow and loss.

“Likewise, we would like to have information from someone about the pistol and its movements during this period. How did it end up in the hands of the Tanesha killers and then be thrown into the N6 area? If you have information that may help you, no matter how small, please call us. It has been almost two years since Tanesha was murdered, but whatever the time may be, we remain relentless in our search to bring her killers to justice . “

‘Sparkling personality’

Tanesha, who had seven siblings and half-siblings, regularly attended the Bruce Grove Youth Space in Haringey, volunteering to become a mentor for other young people and hoped to become a young skilled worker.

Her friends and colleagues described her as having a “sparkling personality” and someone who “lit up a room” with her presence.

The vehicle used for his recording was a gray / silver Vauxhall Meriva transport vehicle with blackened rear windows and the registration number KS56 NKG.

The burned vehicle used in the shooting

(Image: met the police)

Detectives say it was parked under Martlesham House on the Broadwater Farm Estate between March 22 and March 25, 2018, but don’t know where it was kept or used between March 25 and the day of Tanesha’s murder.

It is believed that there were at least two people inside the vehicle – probably more – and the lethal shot came from the rear seats. Tanesha, who was socializing with a group of young friends – none of whom had anything to do with gangs or violence – was shot once. At least two other shots were fired in the street, hitting the window of the ground floor of a property, but fortunately, no one else was injured.

The suspect who fired the shots is described as a black man with a “crack or two in his left eyebrow”, possibly a shaved design. He wore black clothes, including black gloves.

The Vauxhall Meriva was found burned down at Ludgrove Court on Fordham Road in Barnet on April 7 – detectives believe it was left somewhere after Tanesha was shot.

“Please introduce yourself”

DCI John said: “We urgently need the help of the public to provide information, especially on the movements of the suspect vehicle. We are almost two years old, but you will remember if you saw a vehicle burnt down. Please have the confidence to come forward.

“Tanesha’s loss is felt not only by her family, but also by her friends and the wider community in Tottenham, many of whom are young people whom she helped to avoid violence. This ruthless and cowardly act resulted in the theft of a young woman’s life. “

Tanesha had a "sparkling personality"

(Image: met the police)

Tanesha’s mom, who does not wish to be named, said, “I just want people to come forward to say what they know is heartbreaking.

“Tanesha was innocent and had a lot to do for her, a lot of goals and dreams. Everyone at the youth club loved her and it broke the hearts of the kids, so far they can’t believe what Tanesha was not someone who had problems, she had friends everywhere, she was always a peacemaker.

“It’s disgusting to see how young people can get their hands on weapons like this. They really should do something better in their lives rather than taking the lives of others. “

Detectives investigating Tanesha’s death have so far made five arrests.

Three men – aged 18, 22 and 30 – were arrested on suspicion of murder. All three were released on investigation.

Two men – aged 26 and 50 – who were arrested were released without further action.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police incident room on 020 8358 0100, to tweet @MetCC or to remain anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

.