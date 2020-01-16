Gun violence combined with higher rates of chronic pain and PTSD than car accidents

January 16 (UPI) – People injured as a result of gun violence in the United States are more likely to experience chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other physical and mental health problems in the months after these incidents than people who have had motor injuries in vehicle accidents have one result in new analysis.

In the results, published in Annals of Surgery on Thursday, the researchers found that 68 percent of gunshot survivors reported daily pain, 53 percent tested positive for PTSD, and 39 percent a new functional limitation in one activity reported walking, cooking, eating or going to the bathroom, and 59 percent had not yet returned to work.

Overall, three out of four survivors of a firearm injury had at least one of these negative long-term results.

“We need to better understand the causes of these results so we can find intervention options,” said study co-author Juan P. Herrera-Escobar, research director for long-term trauma outcomes at the Center for Surgery and Public Health at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said in one Explanation. “This work has a profound impact on the trauma systems and shows that patients who have been traumatized by firearm injuries are unable to get the right services for a successful recovery.”

According to the Giffords Law Center, 36,000 Americans are killed with weapons every year, and another 100,000 are shot and injured. In 2017, 39,773 gun deaths were the highest in at least 40 years, the organization reports.

For comparison: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 3 million people nationwide are not fatally injured in a motor vehicle accident each year. Accidental injuries are costly as medical care spending and loss of productivity exceed $ 75 billion in 2017.

As part of the FORTE project (Functional Outcomes and Recovery After Trauma Emergencies), Herrera-Escobar and his colleagues surveyed adults who had suffered traumatic injuries after treatment in one of the three Level I trauma centers in Boston between 2015 and 2018. FORTE is designed to measure long-term outcomes that are important to patients and their families, including functional status, health-related quality of life, treatment compliance, and more.

Out of 177 eligible survivors who suffered a gunshot wound, the team successfully contacted 100 and ultimately completed 63 of the survey. The response rate of 35 percent was much higher than in previous studies with firearm survivor survivors, the authors said.

They analyzed the results of people who had suffered a gunshot wound six to twelve months after these incidents and compared them to people who had suffered similar injuries in motor vehicle accidents.

Not only were chronic pain and PTSD rates significantly higher than those in the general population, firearm survivor survivors were significantly more likely to have pain or PTSD daily. They also had poorer physical and mental quality of life than survivors with similar injuries from car accidents, the researchers said.

“When it comes to the public health problem caused by firearm injury, death is only part of the puzzle,” said Herrera-Escobar. “Mortality rates for trauma patients have decreased significantly over the past 20 years, but this represents a new challenge: what will we do for patients whose lives we save but who continue to suffer from the effects of traumatic injuries? Our study shows this injury and firearm injuries in particular cast a long shadow over the lives of survivors. “